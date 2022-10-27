Who Are The Key Players In Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Industry Overview

The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market size is expected to reach USD 787.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.36% over the forecast years, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of diabetes, rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, such as cataract and proliferative diabetic retinopathy, growing awareness about cataract surgeries, and the introduction of technologically advanced ophthalmic ultrasounds are among the major factors anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The rising burden of ophthalmic ailments, such as retinal & cataract detachments, and increased demand for effective and efficient imaging tools are further expected to drive the market growth. In addition, numerous novel product launches and technological advancements are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market on the basis of product, mobility, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into A-Scan, B-Scan, Combined, Pachymeter, and Ultrasound Bio Microscope

The A-scan product segment held the largest market share of 29.6% in 2020.

The B-scan segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period. The increasing reach of these compact, affordable, lightweight, and multifunctional devices is expected to fuel the segment growth.

Based on the Mobility Insights, the market is segmented into Standalone and Portable

The standalone devices segment held the largest revenue share of more than 54% in 2020 owing to the factors, such as affordability and easy availability & handling.

The portable devices segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Ophthalmic Clinics, and Others

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2020. Favorable government policies for the development of eye care facilities in different geographies are one of the major factors responsible for the largest market share of this segment.

The ophthalmic clinics segment had a considerable market share in 2020. The growing number of ophthalmologists in developing countries is expected to have a significant impact on the market growth with a steep rise in the number of ophthalmic clinics.

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The leading players are focusing on growth strategies, such as innovations in the existing product, frequent product launches, and mergers& acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market include:

Halma plc

NIDEK CO. Ltd.

Quantel Medical

Optos

Escalon Medical Corp

Appasamy Associates

MicroMedical Devices

DGH Technology

Ellex

Carl Zeiss Meditech

