Traditional Wound Management Market Revenue is driven by Increase in the Incidence of Chronic Diseases

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Traditional Wound Management Industry Overview

The global traditional wound management market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. The global increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases is one of the key driving factors for market growth. Factors such as the adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking are majorly contributing to the rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

Cancer has been a global healthcare burden as it is one of the leading causes of death. Most surgical wounds post-cancer surgery are relatively large in size and deep, producing exudate that requires regular care. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of accidents, and rising number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are the key driving factors for the market.

Traditional Wound Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global traditional wound management market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Gauze, Tape, Bandage, and Cotton

The gauze segment dominated the market for traditional wound management and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 49.0% in 2020.

The tapes segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds

The acute wounds segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.9% in 2020.

Chronic wounds are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The increasing cases of chronic diseases, especially diabetes, and the rising geriatric population across the globe are the major driving factors for the segment growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Others

The hospitals’ segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 45.4% in 2020.

The home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Traditional Wound Management Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Traditional Wound Management market include:

Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Smith & Nephew

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Derma Sciences Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

BSN Medical

