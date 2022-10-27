T-cell Therapy Market Segmentation by Application, Trends, Demand and Key Players, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

T-cell Therapy Industry Overview

The global T-cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028. The milestone approvals of Kymriah and Yescarta along with the recent approval of Tecartus have bolstered the exponential revenue growth in the market.

The commercial launch of these innovative therapies across various regions has spurred the investment flow in this arena thereby driving the market. Cancer indications are the major investment targets for the key operating players. However, space is constantly expanding to include other indications such as viral infections, creating lucrative opportunities for the operating players.

T-cell Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the T-cell therapy market on the basis of modality, therapy type, indications, and regions:

Based on the Modality Insights, the market is segmented into Research and Commercialized

The research segment dominated the market for T-cell therapy and accounted for more than 75.0% of revenue share in 2020 owing to the high number of products in the clinical development phase.

The commercial base is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing regulatory approvals for commercial products across various countries as well as a rise in the number of medical centers implementing these therapies

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into CAR T-cell Therapy, T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based, and Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-based

In 2020, CAR T-cell therapy segment dominated the market for T-cell therapy and accounted for the largest revenue share of 82.0% in 2020. This is owing to the exponential rise in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapies and the increasing involvement of key players in this arena.

for CAR-T therapies and the increasing involvement of key players in this arena. esides this, T-cell receptor-based therapies pegged the second position in the global space owing to their potential in the treatment of solid tumors. This segment is gaining significant attention for the treatment of melanoma.

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors, and Others

In 2020, the hematologic malignancies segment dominated the market for T-cell therapy and accounted for a 49.0% revenue share.

Given the high number of market entities entering the market and high fixed costs of autologous cell manufacturing, the segment is expected to witness high market competition in the near future.

T-cell Therapy Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key companies are undertaking various strategic initiatives to maintain their market position

Some prominent players in the global T-cell Therapy market include:

Novartis AG

Merck KGaA

Gilead Sciences Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen

Celgene Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the T-cell Therapy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.