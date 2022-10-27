Key Factor Boosting the Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Growth include Rising Demand for Family Nurse Practitioners

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Industry Overview

The global per diem nurse staffing market size is expected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Higher demand for medical-surgical nurses & increased utilization of staffing agencies, and the rising demand for family nurse practitioners are driving the market. The rising geriatric population leads to an increase in the number of hospital admissions, which is another key factor boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the spread of infectious diseases, especially during flu season, is an important factor resulting in a sudden increase in the number of hospital admissions, thereby creating the need for additional nursing staff. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 959,000 people were hospitalized because of the 2017-2018 influenza season in the U.S. Similarly, the 2018-2019 flu season accounted for 69,000-84,000 hospital admissions in the U.S.

Such temporary need for an additional nurse workforce can be easily fulfilled by per diem nurses, thereby augmenting the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the pressure on the medical workforce. With hospitals being overburdened with COVID-19 patients, the demand for per diem nurse staffing is increasing exponentially. At this point, the main aim of healthcare facilities is to deploy the maximum number of medical staff for the management of COVID-19 patients.

Thus, the pandemic is driving market growth. With more patients being hospitalized, more nurses are required for the care, which is impelling the need for temporary nurses. According to June Pulse Survey by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the demand for pre diem staffing increased by 6% during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, lower job security and stringent regulations are creating negativity in nurses to work as per diem nurses, which is a big challenge to the market.

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented with the presence of well-established as well as small-scale players, leading to higher competition among smaller players to sustain their market position. The high demand for nursing services by healthcare facilities leads to the adoption of various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, by players to maintain their market stronghold.

Some prominent players in the global Per Diem Nurse Staffing market include:

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Health trust Workforce Solutions

Maxim Healthcare Group

Supplemental Healthcare

Accountable Healthcare Staffing

AMN Healthcare

Nurse Staffing LLC

GHR Healthcare

Interim HealthCare, Inc.

CareerStaff Unlimited

