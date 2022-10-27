The BFSI Industry Vertical Is Currently Driving The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Intelligent Virtual Assistant. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Intelligent Virtual Assistant market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Intelligent Virtual Assistant, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market.

Competitive Landscape

Virtual help has been implemented in smartphones, PCs, tablets, and other mobile devices by the companies. Amazon Inc. and Baidu, for example, have created virtual assistants for their devices and give customised solutions that work across different platforms. The primary strategies used by the participants in the intelligent virtual assistant market are new product launches and alliances.

Recent Developments in the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market:

Google said in June 2020 that it would provide new features to its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant, Google Assistant, across a variety of new devices. The most essential of these functions is voice match, which allows smart speakers to recognize a single user’s voice and tailor replies to that individual.

Data Points Market Insights Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Value (2021) US$ 3.9 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022) US$ 5.2 Bn Projected Market Value (2032) US$ 62 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 28.2% Key Market Players VoiceVault Inc.

Voicebox Technologies Corp.

Uniphore Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Next IT Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Inbenta Technologies

CX Company

Creative Virtual Limited

CodeBaby Corp.

Baidu

Apple Inc

Amazon Web Services

Anboto Group

Alphabet Inc.

Key Segments

By Product Chatbots Smart Speakers

By Technology Text-to-Speech Speech Recognition Text-Based

By Industry Vertical Consumer Electronics BFSI Healthcare Education Retail Government Utilities Travel & Hospitality Others

By Region North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa (MEA) Latin America



