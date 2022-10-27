Global Europe Electronic Health Records Market To Undergo Rapid Advancements During Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Europe Electronic Health Records. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Europe Electronic Health Records market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Europe Electronic Health Records, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Europe Electronic Health Records Market.

Furthermore, recommendations by the European Commission are aiding in the technical development and further exchange of electronic health data.

Efforts undertaken to reduce regulatory and administrative burdens are propelling the use of electronic health records.

Medium Term (2025-2028): Rising application of EHRs in ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals, specialty clinics, etc., to be witnessed.

Rising application of EHRs in ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals, specialty clinics, etc., to be witnessed. Long Term (2028-2032): Technological advancements incorporated by prominent market players are anticipated to promote long-term market growth.

During the 2017-2021 historical years, the Europe electronic health record solutions market witnessed 3% CAGR and is projected to expand at 4.5% CAGR through the 2022-2032 forecast years.

Competitive Landscape

Key providers of electronic health record solutions in the European market are incorporating software technology advancements, wherein, they are introducing artificial intelligence for electronic health record software.

Along with this, rising research & developmental activities with constant innovations in technology are anticipated to support the Europe electronic medical records market growth over the coming years.

InterSystems Corporation launched a new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) InterSystems HealthShare Health Connect Cloud in 2022 , which will streamline interoperability and data integration between applications and clinical systems.

launched a new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) InterSystems HealthShare Health Connect Cloud in , which will streamline interoperability and data integration between applications and clinical systems. Cerner Corporation launched a cloud-based EHR platform in 2020 for rural hospitals and CAHs (critical access), to reduce costs.

Segmentation of Europe Electronic Health Records Industry Survey

· Europe Electronic Health Records Market by Solution :

EHR Software Cloud-Based EHRs On-premises EHRs EHR Services Consulting Implementation & Integration Support & Maintenance



· Europe Electronic Health Records Market by End Use :

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Labs Others



· Europe Electronic Health Records Market by Country :

Germany Italy France Spain U.K. NORDICS BENELUX Rest of Europe



