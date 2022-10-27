United States is set to be one of the largest markets for global home DNA testing, Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to latest research by Fact.MR, home DNA testing market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for home DNA testing market will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

The Market Research Survey of Home DNA Testing by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Home DNA Testing as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Home DNA Testing with key analysis of Home DNA Testing market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Key Segments:

By Sample Type Saliva Cheek Swab Others

By Application Oncology Virology Fitness Diet & Nutrition COVID 19 Kits Ancestry Testing

By Distribution Channel Online stores Retail Stores



Key questions answered in Home DNA Testing Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Home DNA Testing Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Home DNA Testing segments and their future potential? What are the major Home DNA Testing Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Home DNA Testing Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Home DNA Testing?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Home DNA Testing include

Maj Ancestry

23andMe Inc.

MyHeritage Ltd

Gene by Gene Ltd

Living DNA Ltd

National Geographic Partners LLC

Helix OpCo LLC

Veritas

FitnessGenes

Key manufacturers are escalating their business through developments, collaborations and geographic expansions in emerging regions. For instance, April 08, 2021, Helix announces partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to support back to school covid-19 testing across the western U.S.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Home DNA Testing Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Home DNA Testing market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Key Home DNA Testing growth projections and highlights

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Home DNA Testing Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Home DNA Testing Market Survey and Dynamics

Home DNA Testing Market Size & Demand

Home DNA Testing Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Home DNA Testing Sales, Competition & Companies involved

