Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size 2022 with Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —The global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market size was valued at USD 921.28 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

“This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing. The report also conducted a Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, regulatory landscape, and prominent buyers of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

This report contains the market size and forecasts of Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing in global, including the following market information:

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (MT)

Global top five Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing companies in 2021 (%)

Total Market by Segment:

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

Plasmid DNA

Viral Vectors

Non-Viral Vectors

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

Cancers

Inherited Disorders

Viral Infections

Others

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Richter-Helm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Brammer Bio

MolMed

Biovian

Aldevron

Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)

BioReliance

Lonza

FinVector

MassBiologics

Eurogentec

Oxford BioMedica

Cobra Biologics

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

