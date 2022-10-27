Aerospace Filters Market Worth Is Poised To Reach US$ 2,964.49 Million by 2032

The global aerospace filter industry reached US$ 1,297.79 Million in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,398.82 Million in 2022. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 2,964.49 Million. The global aerospace filter market will expand 2x in terms of value, and is foreseen to witness a steady growth rate of over 7.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

As a result, airports across the world are facing a cash crunch, since revenues are directly linked to traffic levels. This is posing challenges for airline operators to efficiently operate and maintain their aircraft, thereby impacting the expansion of the aerospace filter market size.

However, focus on increasing the safety of operations and prevention of aircraft damage has pushed operators to continuously upgrade aircraft components. In addition, concerns regarding passenger safety coupled with increasing government spending on military aircraft across several countries is anticipated to create a plethora of opportunities for players operating in the aerospace filter market space.

What are the Challenges Faced by the Aerospace Filters Market?

Decline in demand for large aircraft restraining growth of aerospace filter market

The decrease in commercial aircraft orders for large and very large aircraft in the last few years has been a major restraint for the aircraft filters market. Although there has been an increase in passenger traffic across the globe due to the increasing disposable incomes, the rise in domestic airline traffic has led to a fall in demand for large aircraft. In addition, travel for work has reduced drastically leading to people taking lesser number of flights for work purposes. This, in turn, is creating obstacles for aerospace filters market.

Aircraft Modernization Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Aerospace Filters in Europe?

Travel and Tourism Industry accelerating growth of aerospace filters

The market in Europe is matured with the presence of key manufacturers and end users of aerospace filters. Europe is the fastest growing region in the aerospace filters market. this is owing to the increase in air travel in the region. Europe is also a favorite tourist destination for people across the globe. This has led to most people traveling by flights to countries such as Italy and Spain.

In addition, aircraft modernization programs carried out in various countries are considered to fuel the regional demand for the aerospace filters. Thus, Europe is expected to possess 45% market share for aerospace filters market in the forecast period.

Aerospace Filters Market – Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are continuously focusing on acquisition as their key strategy to strengthen their market presence, increase business operations, and bump up their share in the market. Some of the players in the aerospace filter market are Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mott Corporation, Pall Corporation, Porvair Plc, Swift Filters, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose Company and Woodward, Inc among others.

Amphenol Corporation offers various components of aerospace filters such as connectors. The company is developing different aerospace filters for different aviation industries.

In 2019, Parker Hannifin Corporation acquired Exotic Metals Forming Company, which manufactures innovative and technically-demanding, high temperature, high pressure air and exhaust management solutions for aircraft and engines. Through this acquisition, the company will expand its aerospace business products and solutions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Aerospace Filters Industry Survey

By Product :

Cabin Air Filters

Avionics Filters

Hydraulic Filters

Engine Air Intake Filters

Fuel Filters

Oil & Lube Filters

Others

By Filter Media :

Fiberglass

Metal Mesh

Pleated Paper

Others (Polymers, Fibers)

By Aircraft :

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Regional Body Aircraft

Turboprop

Rotary Wing

By End Use :

Commercial Aviation

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

By Sales Channel :

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

