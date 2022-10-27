The Global Automotive Front-End Module Market Is Expected To Garner US$ 205.1 Billion By 2032

The global automotive front-end module market secured US$ 119 Billion in 2021. As of 2022, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 125.04 Billion. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, recording a CAGR of 5.07% to secure US$ 205.1 Billion. The automotive front end module market is expanding significantly owing to an increase in the production of passenger and pickup trucks across the globe. The major market drivers include small and light vehicle production, lightweight front end module modularization, and concerns regarding driver and passenger safety.

The rapidly expanding automotive industry and growing adoption of the latest front-end modules by manufacturers are likely to offer a competitive edge to enhance the market growth in the coming time. Growing demand for FEM modularization is a vital factor escalating the market growth. From 2017-21, the market is projected to have recorded a CAGR of 5%. Increasing demand for vehicles and changes in customer preferences in terms of safety measures are likely to have benefitted the market during the aforementioned timeframe.

Besides, digitalization and rising disposable income are other vital factors that have strengthened the market over the past few years. In addition, growing investments by players in the industry are expected to have made a significant contribution to developing the market during the above-mentioned period.

Factors Expected to Hamper the Automotive Front-End Module Market

Rising Safety and Technological Constraints to Hamper the Industry

Increasing safety and technological constraints involved in lightweight fems, increasing vehicle parts modernization, and emerging competitors are projected to be the most significant factors that can hamper the market during the forecast period. Further, increasing counterfeit fem components are expected to be another potential threat to the market growth in the forthcoming time.

However, increasing the launch of new vehicles with front-end modules is expected to counter hampering factors and drive market growth. For instance, in February 2020, Geely Philippines introduced its very own gasoline-electric hybrid technology in its upcoming compact SUV, which will pair with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, supported by a 48-volt belt-starter generator (BSG) integrated into the Front-End Accessory Drive (FEAD) of the engine, a 48-volt to 12 DC/DC converter., a 48-volt lithium-ion battery module and battery management system (BMS), along with a recuperation braking system and a hybrid module control system.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global automotive front-end module market include Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Faurecia S.A, MAHLE GmbH, Denso Corporation, HBPO GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V, Montaplast GmbH, Compagnie Plastic Omnium S.A, Magna International Inc., Valeo S.A, and SL Corporation.

Recent Updates from the Market Include :

In December 2020, Hyundai Mobis announced that the board of directors approved the acquisition of the semiconductor division of Hyundai Autron . With this initiative, Hyundai Mobis plans to offer the capability of designing, developing, and verifying semiconductors for vehicles and subsequently differentiate its integrated control technology in the future automotive field.

announced that the board of directors approved the acquisition of the semiconductor division of . With this initiative, Hyundai Mobis plans to offer the capability of designing, developing, and verifying semiconductors for vehicles and subsequently differentiate its integrated control technology in the future automotive field. In May 2021, Mother son Groupconcluded the acquisition of a majority stake in Turkey’s Plast Met Group through its subsidiary Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec With the successful conclusion of this acquisition, Motherson Group now has access to the significant Turkish automotive market.

Key Market Players:

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Faurecia S.A

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

HBPO GmbH

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V

Montaplast GmbH

Compagnie Plastic Omnium S.A

Magna International Inc.

Valeo S.A

SL Corporation

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Automotive Front-End Module Market

By Vehicle Type :

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial vehicles

By Material :

Metal

Composite

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

