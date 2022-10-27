The Market For Automotive Filters Is Expected To Reach US$ 27 Bn By 2032

As per the latest intelligence report published by Fact.MR, the automotive filters market revenues will expand steadily between 2021 and 2031, following a CAGR of 4.5% and reaching US$ 27 Bn in value. As of 2021, the market is expected to be valued at above US$ 17 Bn, on the back of recovering automotive sales.

Historical data suggests that the market expanded at over 3% from 2016-2020. The market closed in at a value of US$ 16.7 Bn. Growth prospects remained contracted amid a general slowdown in the automotive industry as well the recessionary impact induced by COVID-19. A decline surpassing 5% was registered in global auto production according to International Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

Fortunately, by 2025, the automotive filters market is expected to reach nearly US$ 24 Bn in value, as prospects across the automotive sector eventually improve. Manufacturers are further leveraging the ever tightening noose on environmental regulations, with governments mandating installation of emission regulation apparatuses across commercial and personal vehicles respectively.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Cabin air filters to register highest growth, recording a CAGR of 4.8% through 2031, capturing 60% revenue

By vehicle type, automotive filters for passenger cars to surpass a CAGR of 5% until 2031

Synthetic automotive filters to exceed revenues worth US$ 10 Bn by 2022, by filter media

By sales channel, IAMs to account for bulk of automotive filter sales, surpassing US$ 10 Bn in revenue by 2022

S emerged as a highly opportunistic market in 2020, accounting for 30% of global market share

From 2021 to 2031, China to remain most lucrative market, capturing 3/5th of global demand

“Encouraging governmental policies to aid the automotive sector is poised to boost the automotive filter demand simultaneously. Hefty investments in infrastructure sector will boost the passenger car and cabin air filter sales in forthcoming period,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Why is the U.S an Opportunistic Automotive Filter Landscape?

The U.S. is the fastest-growing automotive filter market in North America, accounting for over 30% of the market share in 2020, owing to the mounting adoption of automotive vehicles and augmented investments for vehicle production by major OEMs.

Additionally, it is home to leading aftermarket suppliers, such as Donaldson, ACDelco, and K&N Engineering for automotive filters in the world. Moreover, the lack of adequate public transport and the wide geographical area of the country have compelled people to travel in their vehicles.

Increased focus on refining fuel efficiency in this country is compelling the automotive filter brands to make lighter automotive filters. Hence these increased investments for the production of vehicles and advancements in filters are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In April 2021, A prominent player, MANN+HUMMEL started using Nanofiber technology in-cabin air filters for Automotive applications reducing the number of pollutants that vehicle occupants breathe and thus improving the air quality in the vehicle cabin.

Similarly, Cummins Filtration has refined its Fleet guard LF14000NN combination lube filter for its newer engine platforms including Cummins X15 engines. Depending on the quality of oil used, the LF14000NN is capable of longer service intervals which can help fleets lower their operating costs on replacement filters throughout an engine’s life.

Key Competitors:

Mann + Hummel GmbH

Cummins Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

K&N Engineering Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc.

Hollingsworth and Vose Company

ALCO Filters Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

Roki Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Automotive Fuel Filter

Automotive Oil Filter

Automotive Intake Air Filter

Automotive Cabin Air Filter

Filter Media

Synthetic Automotive Air Filter

Cellulose Automotive Air Filter

Vehicle Type

Automotive Filters for Passenger Cars

Automotive Filters for LCV

Automotive Filters for HCV

Automotive Filters for Off-Road Vehicles

Automotive Filters for Lawn Mowers

Sales Channel

Automotive Sales through OEMs

Automotive Sales through OESs

Automotive Sales through IAMs

