3D Printing Market Analysis- Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global 3D printing market is estimated to be worth $17.5 Bn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% between 2021 to 2031.

Global 3D Printing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on 3D Printing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The market is predicted to increase due to strong R&D in three-dimensional printing (3D Printing) and rising demand for prototype applications from several industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, and aerospace and military. Because it involves the layer-by-layer addition of material to construct an object referring to a three-dimensional file with the use of software and a 3-dimensional printer, the industrial application of 3D Printing is referred to as additive manufacturing.

Some of the factors driving the market’s growth are the ease with which customized goods may be developed, the reduction in production costs and process downtime, government expenditures in 3D printing initiatives, and the discovery of new industrial-grade 3D printing materials.

Trends and Drivers:

The popularity of print-on-demand parts for the creation of customized functional parts has accelerated due to the availability of materials and developments in 3D printing technologies.

Hardware advancements have resulted in faster and more reliable 3D printers for production applications. One of the most commonly used 3D printers is the polymer 3D printer.

The widespread usage of 3D technology in the manufacturing process has increased the demand for software that may assist enterprises in increasing production volumes and improving their additive manufacturing processes.

Segmentation:

By Product

-Plastics

-Ceramics

-Metals

By End User

-Electronics & Consumer Products

-Automotive

-Medical

-Industrial

-Education

-Aerospace

By Type

-ABS Filament

-PLA Filament

-PVA Filament

-PET Filament

Key Players:

-3D Systems Corporation

-Arkema S.A.

-HP Inc

-Proto Labs Inc.

-SABIC

