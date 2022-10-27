The Automotive Telematics Industry Is Expected To Surpass A CAGR Of 18% From 2021-2031

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of automotive telematics to reach US$ 217.7 Bn by registering a CAGR of 18% in the sales indicator period 2021-2031. Increasing concern towards safety and security has propelled the demand for automotive telematics across various end sectors. Historically, from 2016 to 2020, demand for automotive telematics registered an impressive 16% CAGR. A Y-o-Y increase of 23.3% was recorded in 2019 over 2018, mainly on the back of increased deployment of advanced safety features across both conventional and electric vehicles. Despite facing a crunch of 16% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive industry stimulated high demand for automotive telematics.

As per statistics published by the World Health Organization, more than 50 million people are injured due to road accidents, while 1.35 million succumb to the same across the world, which comprises of a figure greater than those dying of AIDS or malaria. Furthermore, road deaths and injuries cost between 3-5% of developed countries GDP. Hence, automotive manufacturers are including high grade automotive telematics.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=45

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product, embedded automotive telematics to garner US$ 6 Bn for automotive telematics in the assessment period

By sales channel, OEM to yield an opportunity worth US$ 32 Bn for automotive telematics in the forecast period

Europe to emerge as the fastest expand automotive telematics landscape, clocking a 10% CAGR

Asia to register a 9% CAGR, generating US$ 77.2 Bn in value for automotive telematics

By 2021, automotive telematics market value to reach US$ 41.6 Bn, expanding over 5x by 2031

“As global ownership of automobiles increases, prominent manufacturers are introducing enhanced safety and security features across new car models to prevent road accidents and damage, widening prospects for automotive telematics,” opines Fact.MR analyst.

How is Intensified Competition Driving Growth for Automotive Telematics?

Increasing demand for transportation and rise in the disposable income of consumers have offered lucrative growth opportunities to the automotive industry. With the manufacturers of the auto-industry tapping into the next-gen automotive capabilities, smart technologies like automotive telematics are finding applications in vehicular communication, safety, road transportation, and mapping system.

As a result of the increase in the adoption rate of the system, the global automotive telematics market is undergoing through a phase of innovation, wherein the key players have a significant role to play. For instance, Visteon Corporation will showcase a digitally advanced cockpit technology as a crucial shift towards the next-gen automotive. The novel cockpit electronics architecture consists of high resolution display systems with curved non-rectangular edges to enhance the viewing experience for the riders.

According to the study, the newbies of the automotive telematics market dive into the business to bag the lucrative opportunity that market has to offer. This has compelled the established players to enter into strategic mergers and acquisitions to reinforce their position in the map of the global automotive telematics market.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=45

Competitive Landscape

Prominent service providers are relying on introducing new software which facilitate advanced damage detection systems, based on cloud and artificial intelligence approaches. Noteworthy developments in the past few months are as follows:

In January 2021, Harman International Industries Inc. announced the introduction of HARMAN Turbo Connect (TBOT). The software anticipates and mitigates connectivity discrepancies on the road. This addition to the current portfolio satisfies current demand for high speed connectivity with low latency, especially when used with 5G-enabled technologies, including its Smart Conformal Antenna

In November 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced its Ridecare services, equipped with a sensor box, to detect damage to a vehicle and smoke inside the vehicle. The sensor deploys a cloud-based data analysis using artificial intelligence, disbursing information on whether a vehicle has been damaged, or someone has smoked in it. Pilot projects are being initiated across North America, Asia and Germany

Key market Players:

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Airbiquity Inc.

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

Masternaut Limited

Trimble Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive Plc.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Embedded Automotive Telematics

Integrated Automotive Telematics

Tethered Automotive Telematics

Services

Safety and Security Automotive Telematics

Information & Technology Automotive Telematics

Entertainment & Remote Diagnostics Automotive Telematics

Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Automotive Telematics

LCV Automotive Telematics

HCV Automotive Telematics

Sales Channel

Automotive Telematics Sales via OEMs

Automotive Telematics via Aftermarket

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/45

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative automotive telematics markets?

Which factors will impact the growth of automotive telematics?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the automotive telematics industry?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com