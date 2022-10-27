Cyber security Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Key Players Names: Symantec, McAfee, Kaspersky Lab

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Cyber security Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cyber security Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cyber security, also known as information technology security, refers to the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect electronic information from unauthorized access. Cyber security includes both hardware and software technologies, as well as policies and procedures to safeguard electronic data from attack, damage or unauthorized access.

Key Trends

The Cyber Security market is constantly evolving as new threats and vulnerabilities arise. Here are some of the key trends in the Cyber Security market:

1. The rise of AI and machine learning: Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being increasingly used to help organizations detect and respond to cyber threats. These technologies can help organizations to automatically identify and block malicious activity, and to quickly respond to incidents.

2. The growth of cloud computing: Cloud computing is becoming increasingly popular as it offers organizations a flexible and scalable way to store and access data. However, the use of cloud services also introduces new security risks, as data is often stored in remote and shared environments.

3. The increasing use of mobile devices: Mobile devices are now used for a wide range of activities, from work to personal use. This increase in usage has led to a rise in mobile security threats, as criminals target these devices to gain access to sensitive data.

Key Drivers

The cyber security market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing number of cyber-attacks, the growing number of internet users, and the increasing dependency on internet-connected devices.

The number of cyber-attacks has been increasing steadily over the past few years. This is due to the growing number of internet users and the increasing dependency on internet-connected devices. Cyber-attacks can lead to the theft of sensitive information, the destruction of data, and the disruption of business operations.

The number of internet users is also growing. This is due to the increasing adoption of internet-connected devices, such as smartphones and tablets. The number of internet users is expected to grow from 2.7 billion in 2014 to 3.5 billion in 2019.

Market Segments

By Component

-Hardware

-Software

-Services

By Security Type

-Endpoint Security

-Cloud Security

-Network Security

-Application Security

-Infrastructure Protection

-Data Security

-Others

Key Players

-Symantec

-McAfee

-Kaspersky Lab

-Juniper Networks

-Palo Alto Networks

