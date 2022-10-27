The Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Is Expected To Secure US$ 93 Billion In 2032

The liquid dietary supplements market is projected to have secured US$ 39 Billion in 2021. The market is likely to reach US$ 42.21 Billion in 2022. From 2022-2032, the industry is expected to display a CAGR of 8.22% while amassing revenue worth US$ 93 Billion. An increasing health-conscious population is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness of personal health and well-being is anticipated to be a key factor driving the market over the forecast period. Growing dependence on supplements to meet the nutrient requirement due to their high convenience is projected to strengthen the industry in the forthcoming time.

Further, rising R&D for the development of better liquid supplements for various nutritional deficiencies is expected to drive the market in the assessment period.

Prominent Factors Hindering the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market

The increasing price of regular supplements and the high expenses associated with premium supplements are expected to hinder the market during the forecast period. The growing consumer inclination towards organic products and the limited availability of organic supplements are likely to hinder the industry in the forecast period. However, the growing technological development to lessen the production cost of the product can create a conducive environment for market growth in the forecast period.

How is Changing Lifestyle in North America Driving the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market?

As per the analysis, North America is projected to have claimed about 34% of the global liquid dietary supplements revenue in 2021. The region is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The rapid development of the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle that has resulted in various health conditions such as obesity, and others. Besides, the region is home to various renowned players in the industry, which will further widen the market size.

Additionally, ongoing acquisitions among players are expected to benefit the industry in the coming time. For instance, in May 2021, Herbalife Nutrition and The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation announced a new partnership with the Asiciacion Mexicana de Bancos de Alimentos. With this initiative, as a part of the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, $50,000 will be donated to provide healthy food to families and those in need in Mexico. Such factors are expected to boost the market in North America.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global liquid dietary supplements market include Herbalife International, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway Corporation, E.I DuPont de Nemours (DuPont), Glanbia Plc., Koninklijke DSM NV, and BASF SE.

Recent Updates from the Industry :

In January 2021, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.announced an agreement to repurchase approximately $600 million of the company’s common shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates at a price of $48.05 per share, the closing price of Herbalife Nutrition’s common shares on December 31, 2020, the last trading day prior to the execution of the purchase agreement. The initiative will be funded from Herbalife Nutrition’s cash on hand and existing credit facility.

In 2020, Royal DSM,announced the completion of its acquisition of Erber Group. The transaction – which excludes two smaller units in the Erber Group – is expected to be earnings-enhancing in the first year upon completion.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market

By Ingredients :

Amino Acid Liquid Dietary Supplements

Botanical Liquid Dietary Supplements

Vitamins & Minerals Liquid Dietary Supplements

Other Liquid Dietary Supplements

By Application :

Bone & Joint Health

General Wellbeing

Heart Health

Immune & Digestive Health

Sports Nutrition

Weight Loss

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel :

Direct Selling

Health & Beauty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Internet

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

By End User :

Men

Women

Senior Citizens

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

