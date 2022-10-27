Electric Scooters Market Analysis- Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Electric Scooters Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Electric Scooters Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, combined with rising concerns about greenhouse gas and carbon emissions, is expected to increase the adoption of electric scooters (e-scooters).

Electric scooter market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to government initiatives and the growing high-performance E-Motorcycle segment. Asia Pacific is expected to grow steadily because of the high demand for energy-efficient and emission-free electric two-wheelers.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Commuters are increasingly looking for convenient, time-efficient, and cheap forms of transportation to get to their destination due to rising traffic congestion and long commutes.

Rising price of petroleum products, most recently due to Ukraine war will drive customers towards electric powered auto options. Electric two-wheelers will significantly reduce the operating costs of these as electricity produced through renewable sources of energy becomes more cost competitive.

Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

-Electric Motorcycles

-E-scooters & Bikes

By Battery Technology

Sealed Lead Acid

-Lithium-ion

-Lithium-ion Polymer

By Technology

-Plug-in

-Battery

By Vehicle Class

-Economy

-Luxury

Key Players:

-Hero Electric

-Silence Urban Ecomobility

-NIU International

-Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH

-Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

-Gogoro Inc.

