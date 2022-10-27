The Blood Cancer Diagnostics Landscape Is Slated To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 28.57 Billion by 2032

In FY 2021, the blood cancer diagnostics market reached a valuation of US$ 15.05 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.6% in 2022, closing at US$ 15.95 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 28.57 Billion. Blood cancer diagnostics is a method of identifying different biomarkers, proteins, and some signs from the blood cells through blood test, that lead to the identification of the presence of a cancerous tumor. Efficient diagnostic testing is used to validate or rule out the existence of illness, monitor the progression of the disease, and schedule & review treatment outcomes.

Diagnostic procedures for cancer may include imaging, tumor biopsy, laboratory tests (including tests for tumor markers), endoscopic examination, surgery, or genetic testing.

A new report on the blood cancer diagnostics market by Fact.MR provides in-depth analysis of the growth scope, demand-supply patterns, and new trends for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=47

Key Challenges encountered by Blood Cancer Diagnostics Providers

Rising Risk of High Radiation Exposure to Hinder Prospects

Rising capital investments and low benefit-cost ratio for biomarkers, rising helium shortage and rising risk of high radiation exposure likely to limit the use of CT scanners are among the major factors obstructing market growth, while rising stringent regulatory guidelines will further challenge the growth of the blood cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Rise in the Use of Rebuilt Diagnostic Imaging to Impede the Market Growth

Due to high costs and budgetary constraints, many hospitals in developing nations are unable to invest in diagnostic imaging equipment. However, due to the high demand for diagnostic imaging procedures in these countries, the hospitals that can’t afford to purchase new and advanced imaging systems prefer to use rebuilt imaging systems. Thus, this factor is huge challenge for the cancer diagnostics market growth during the forecast period.

How will the Growth of Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Escalate across the U.S?

Increasing Technological Advancements in the US to Broaden Growth Prospects

As per Fact.MR, the U.S Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market is slated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.9% until 2032. Demand for blood cancer diagnostics in the U.S is anticipated to see a major boost, attributed to rapid technological advancements in the nation and increasing cases of cancer patients. Sales of CTC tests for blood cancer diagnostics are expected to increase, however, demand of CBC tests for blood cancer diagnostics in the US is expected to see a relatively slow growth.

The US is at the forefront of the market growth and is also an important revenue contributor in the global arena. The rising prevalence of leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma are stimulating the growth of the region.

According to the American Cancer Society estimates, in 2019, there were around 1,000 deaths (410 women and 590 men) from Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the United States. Hodgkin lymphoma affects both children and adults. It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in teens aged 15 to 19 years. Furthermore, favorable initiatives and academic and research organizations are working on hemato-oncology tests.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=47

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Blood Cancer Diagnostics in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In September 2021, NHS announced the launch of the world’s largest trial of a blood test which can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

In July 2021, Biofidelity Ltd., a renowned name in cancer diagnostics, announced the opening of its U.S. headquarters in North Carolina. The site will be home to the company’s breakthrough ASPYRE technology, which helps laboratories, oncologists, and pharmaceutical companies to perform tests.

In May 2021, Burning Rock Biotech Limited announced the launch of the first blood-based pan-cancer study in China, which is based on a multi-omics approach. The study is dubbed as PRESCIENT (Pan-canceR Early-Stage deteCtion by lIquid Biopsy tEchNique projecT).

In February 2021, Grail Inc., leading healthcare company announced its collaboration with Quest Diagnostics, leading provider of diagnostic information services, to provide phlebotomy services to support Galleri, a Grail’s multi-cancer early detection blood test.

Key Segments Covered in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Industry Survey

By Test :

CBC Tests

CTC Tests

Blood Protein Testing

Liquid Biopsy

Bone Marrow Biopsy

By End User :

Hospital Associated Labs

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Get Full Access of this Report through our PayPal Payment Optionhttps://www.factmr.com/checkout/47

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com