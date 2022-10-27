The Patient Positioning Systems Landscape Is Slated To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 1.7 Billion By 2032

The global patient positioning systems market is estimated to be US$ 1.09 Billion by 2022, sales of patient positioning systems are anticipated to witness significant expansion, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer, mounting awareness among the patient population, and surging spending on diagnostic procedures are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Patient Positioning Systems based on accessories accounted for more than a third of the global market share in 2022. These positioning systems are also expected to remain the most attractive, with an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 1.7 Bn from 2022 to 2032.

By End-use, Patient Positioning Systems in hospitals enjoyed high popularity, experiencing a moderate 4.3% value CAGR from 2017 to 2021. Furthermore, the need for Patient Positioning Systems will continue experiencing high uptake, documenting a forecast CAGR of nearly 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Key Challenges encountered by Patient Positioning Systems Providers

Advent of Alternative Technologies May Restrict the Market Growth of Patient Positioning Systems

Latest developments in the robotics industry have upsurged the trend of automation in the healthcare sector which has improved efficiency and possibilities of human error during surgeries and diagnostics. However, with several benefits, patient positioning systems tags along with a few challenges as well that hinder the market growth.

Prominent factors restraining the growth of patient positioning systems include the development of other alternative technologies and intense competition among existing product manufacturers. Besides, product recalls, government regulations for reduction of overall health care cost, and subsequent upsurge the n bulk purchases through group purchasing organizations also restrain the market.

Why is the U.S. Patient Positioning System Market Leading the Race?

The Presence of Tech Behemoths Have Accelerated the Development of Automated Healthcare Systems in the United States

The U.S. has a healthcare infrastructure that is more advanced than most of the nations in the world. This makes it a very lucrative market for technologies like patient positioning systems which bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of its healthcare infrastructure. Manufacturers can benefit from the demand in this country if they come up with unique and effective products, it is a highly fragmented market due to the presence of many prominent players so the competition is fierce in this nation.

These companies are adopting automated technology such as integrated robotic systems and the need to allow better control and precision during treatments and diagnostic procedures. SchureMed, for instance, is a U.S.-based manufacturer of a range of procedure tables, including Endrest Major Procedure Table, Rectangle Minor and Major Procedure Table, and Hourglass Major Procedure Table. The company also provides supporting accessories in addition to its table lineup.

Patient Positioning Systems Market- Competitive Landscape

Increasing research and investments by manufacturers of patient positioning systems and rising demand for improving healthcare infrastructure across the world are expected to strengthen market growth potential.

In September 2021, Mizuho OSI®, a leading manufacturer of specialty surgical tables and pressure injury abatement solutions announced the acquisition of the Air Barrier System (ABS) from Nimbic Systems, Inc. The Air Barrier System is an infection control device used in Hip and Spine surgery that protects the surgical site from airborne particulates and pathogens during surgery.

In March 2022, C-RAD announced an agreement to supply its cutting-edge SGRT solution to a newly built proton therapy center in Texas, US. The agreement includes multiple systems and a multiyear service agreement.

In September 2021, A leading name in the biomedical vertical from Italy, Esaote announced its entry into the total body MRI industry with the launch of a system – Magnifico Open. The new launch is aimed at providing comfortable and efficient patient positioning, especially for claustrophobic and younger individuals.

In July 2021, A J Hospital & Research in Mangaluru, Karnataka, India, announced the installation of one of the most modern CT systems. The 128 Slice Dual Energy CT scanner is equipped with AI to optimize patient positioning and offer better assistance to technologists.

Key Segments Covered in the Patient Positioning Systems Industry Report

By Product :

Patient Positioning Tables

Surgical Tables

Radiolucent Imaging Tables

Examination Tables

Patient Positioning Accessories

Other Patient Positioning Systems

By End User :

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Application :

In Surgery

Diagnostics & Imaging

Cancer Therapy

Others

By Region :

North America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

