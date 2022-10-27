The Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Industry Is Expected To Surpass A CAGR Of 10% Through 2031

A recent report by Fact.MR states that the global prostate cancer market is expected to surpass US$ 8 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of more than 10% for the projected forecast period.

Between 2016 to 2020, the market for prostate cancer diagnostics was valued at US$ 3 Bn. The increase in the number of patients suffering from prostate cancer especially in North America is boosting the demand for prostate cancer diagnostics.

Although the COVID-19 induced lockdown slowed down the growth of the prostate cancer diagnostics market, the risk of being affected by the virus, especially for patients suffering from prostate cancer is expected to positively impact the prostate cancer diagnostics industry. Advancements in technology along with the integration of artificial intelligence will propel the demand for prostate cancer diagnostics.

Key Takeaway from the Market Study

By test type, PSA tests likely to surpass US$ 270 Mn in value by 2021-end

Demand for PCA-3 tests to soar, expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 284 Mn by 2031

CTC tests acquiring popularity, poised to surpass US$ 141 Mn by 2021-end

Diagnostic tests across hospitals and research institutes to collectively expand at 15% CAGR

S to emerge as an opportunistic market, registering a CAGR of around 9%

China to generate 40% demand for prostate cancer diagnostics across East Asia

“Changing lifestyles, awareness regarding prostate cancer and use of artificial intelligence for prostate cancer diagnostics are expected to uplift demand for prostate cancer diagnostics in coming years.” comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Why is the U.S likely to emerge as a Lucrative Market?

According to Fact.MR, demand for prostate cancer diagnostics in the U.S will experience positive growth, registering a CAGR of around 9% until 2031. According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second prominent reason for death across the country. Around 250,000 new cases are expected to register in 2021.

In addition, prostate cancer is more likely to be detected in the geriatric population and non-Hispanic men. This is expected to upsurge the demand for diagnostics of prostate cancer.

Increasing awareness of timely detection has prompted patients to seek early diagnosis, prompting investment in research and development by the government, heightening growth prospects for the industry.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent prostate cancer diagnostics providers include Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc., Danaher Corporation, Vyant Bio Inc., Biocept Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Agilent Technologies and Myriad Genetics Inc. to name a few.

In June 2021, Biocept Inc. was awarded a South Korean patent for its Primer-Switch technology, which detects rare mutations in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using RT-PCR. This patent is titled Methods for Detecting Nucleic Acid Sequence Variants

Likewise, in March 2021, Myriad Genetics joined forces with Intermountain Precision Genomics for a comprehensive offering of germline and somatic tumor testing services for detecting advanced hereditary cancers, including prostate cancer

For instance, Siemens Healthcare GmbH is focusing on developing scanners for detecting cancer carrying tissues. The end users demand for scanners that would study tissues at an early stage has increased. Thus, the company’s Vision Quadra Extended Axial scanner is extremely sensitive and can be used for clinical purposes.

Likewise, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) offers an entire portfolio dedicated to prostate health. Under this umbrella, the company offers brachytherapy, prostate biopsy and radiofrequency ablation techniques respectively.

In July 2021, AstraZeneca Plc. acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. This venture marks an entry of the former into the rare disease sector, including cancer diagnostics and treatment. Both companies will collaborate on developing medicines to manage rare diseases, including prostate cancer.

Key Segments Covered

Test Type

PSA Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Tests

PCA3 Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Test

CTC Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Tests

Immunohistochemistry Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Test

By End User

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics in Hospitals

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics in Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics in Cancer Research Institutes

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics in Other Settings

Key Points Covered in Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2030

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

