Video Analytics Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Video Analytics Market: by Component (Services and Software), by Type (Edged-Based and Server-Based), by Application (Incident Detection, Intrusion Management, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring, and ANPR), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The video analytics market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all aspects of the video analytics industry.

Video Analytics Industry Outlook

The video analytics market is USD 3.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to register an 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). Video analytics is a tool to track and analyze the performance of videos. An increase in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning in video analytics is a recent trend in the global market. The increase of video-related searches on different platforms such as Youtube has increased, boosting video analytics demand. Moreover, nowadays, video analytics have extensive uses in industrial automation, self-driven cars, and robotics.

Video Analytics Industry Dynamics

Smart city initiatives that include safety and security concerns optimizing traffic patterns, real-time accidents, and traffic tracking are driving factors for the growth of the video analytic market.

Growing need to leverage business intelligence in several enterprises such as interior designing solutions, the construction industry will fuel the growth of the video analytics market.

Moreover, increasing government initiative in video surveillance and adopting advanced technologies to enhance public safety is expected to accelerate the growth of the video analytics market.

An increase in cybercrime incidents and data theft activities are significant challenges in the video surveillance market.

Privacy concerns among citizens, along with high investment in the installation of video analytics integrated video surveillance, may hinder the growth of the video analytics market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Video Analytics Market

The spread of COVID 19 worldwide has contributed to supply chain disruptions in all the advanced technologies, including the video analytics market. However, COVID-19 has a positive impact in the video analytics market due to the increase in demand for virtual tours and video content in the global market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global video analytics market study based on component, type, and application.

Based on the component, the video analytics market has been segmented into –

Services

Software

Based on the type, the video analytics market has been segmented into –

Edged-Based

Server-Based

Based on the application, the video analytics market has been segmented into –

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

ANPR

Video Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global Video Analytics Market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the global video analytics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Europe is expected to project to grow with a high CAGR over the forecast period.

Video Analytics Market Key Competitors Includes –

The global video analytics market is fairly concentrated, with the presence of limited players across the globe. Key players operate in the video analytics market are –

Agent VI

AllGoVision

Aventura Systems

Axis Communications

Cisco

Genetec

Honeywell

i2V

IBM

IntelliVision

IntuVision

PureTech Systems

Qognify

Vigilon

The video analytics market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Video Analytics Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Video Analytics Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

