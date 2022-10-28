Accounts Payable Automation Market to Experience Significant Growth by 2030

Manual process for accounts payableis having inefficient data, costly, and prone to errors. The accounts payable solution automates payment procedures and help businesses to keep their vendor-supplier relationships intact. Accounts payable automation in the BFSI vertical focused on the increasing the efficiency of documents by replacing paper invoices and make digital invoices. The streamlined and automated payable process helps to serve clients exceptionally, increases profit, prevents fraud, and helps to meet regulatory compliances effectively.

In May 2019, Tipaltihas been done partnership with Everflowfor providing single dashboard powered with various features, including complete performance tracking, global payouts, and analytics to customers.

Accounts Payable Automation Market Segmentation:

Accounts Payable Automation Market, by Component

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Accounts Payable Automation Market, by Organization Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Accounts Payable Automation Market, by Industry

Consumer Goods and Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others (Government, Transportation and Logistics, and Education)

Accounts Payable Automation Market, by Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

Based on the region, the Accounts Payable Automation Market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Accounts Payable Automation Market for market.