Automotive Insurance Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022-2030

Automotive insurance is the contract between the vehicle owner and the insurance company that will protect them from the loss that is occurred due to an accident or has been lost due to the vehicle, and in exchange, the owner of the vehicle has to pay a premium to the insurance company per year and after that insurance company agrees to pay losses as outlined in your policy.

The rise in demand for the auto insurance market in accidents areas such as traffic collisions, physical damage or bodily injury, theft, and fire has created pressure on insurance companies to invest and has developed more policies that will have less proliferation, high coverage, and provide money in the form of medical injury or any other damages. Accidents are increasing due to drunk driving, and high-speed driving, which has been resulted in increasing demand for auto insurance.

Automotive Insurance Market Segmentation:

Automotive Insurance Market, by Coverage

Third Party Liability Coverage

Collision/Comprehensive/ Other Optional Coverages

Automotive Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel

Insurance Agents/Brokers

Direct Response

Banks

Others

Automotive Insurance Market, by Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

Automotive Insurance Market, by Application

Personal

Commercial

Global Automotive Insurance Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Based on the region, the automotive insurances market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America had the largest share in the global automotive insurances market, followed by Europe.

Major market players covered in the Automotive Insurance Market:

People’s Insurance Company of China

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE CO.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Admiral Group Plc

GEICO

Tokio Marine Group

Allianz

Allstate Insurance Company

Competitive Landscape:

Tier 1 players- established companies in the market with a major market share

Tier 2 players

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

Flexible Delivery Model: