Automotive Retail Software Market Share, Regional Growth, Future Dynamics, Emerging Trends and Outlook by 2030

The global automotive software industry is growing day by day, and with the gained traction of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, the automotive embedded software has become a key area for innovation that will grow up the market. The advanced services and technology in connected cars are attributed to the growth of automotive software for connected services. These services through cloud platforms allow drivers, shippers, fleet operators, dealers, insurance companies, carriers, service stations, and other authorities to be connected in real-time with each other.
By Vehicle Type, the passenger car segment holds the largest market share. The vehicle safety mandates, rising demand for connected vehicles, increasing electrical & electronic components adoption, continuous development in V2X technology, and fuel-efficient vehicles coupled with the increasing stringency of emission norms have propelled the growth of the passenger car segment in the automotive software market.
Automotive Retail Software Market Segmentation:
Automotive Retail Software Market, by Application
- ADAS & Safety Systems
- Body Control & Comfort System
- Powertrain System
- Infotainment System
- Communication System
- Vehicle Management & Telematics
- Connected Services
- Autonomous Driving
- HMI Application
- Biometrics
- Others
Automotive Retail Software Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger car
- LCV
- HCV
Automotive Retail Software Market, by Software
- Operating System
- Middleware
- Application software
Global Automotive Retail Software Market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- The Netherlands
- Belgium
- Norway
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- The Philippines
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Based on the region, the Automotive Retail Software printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest global automotive retail software market share.
Major market players covered in the Automotive Retail Software Market:
- Robert Bosch
- NXP
- Renesas Electronics
- BlackBerry
- NVIDIA (US),
- Airbiquity
- Elektrobit
- Green Hills Software
- Wind River Systems
(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Competitive Landscape:
- Tier 1 players- established companies in the market with a major market share
- Tier 2 players
- Emerging players who are growing rapidly
- New Entrants and Prominent Startups
- Competitive Product Benchmarking
- Product Development Matrix
