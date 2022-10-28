Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 5.25% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

BPH refers back to the non-malignant boom of prostate tissue and is a common purpose of decrease urinary tract signs amongst guys. BPH is taken into consideration a regular a part of male getting older and is hormonally depending on testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT) production. Approximately 50% of fellows show histopathologic BPH through 60 years and 90% through eighty-five years. Approximately 30 million guys global and 14 million guys withinside the US are stated to have BPH signs. (Source: WebMD LLC.).

The boom of the getting old populace, in particular the geriatric male phase, may be held as a distinguished motive force of BPH incidence, as BPH is a consultant sickness that looks in men at some stage in the getting old process. As a result, the boom of this populace phase will make certain call for suitable therapeutics in most important markets. For example, China is thought to have the biggest geriatric populace; the populace elderly sixty-five years and above is envisioned to account for 26.8% of its overall populace through 2050 from 10.1% in 2015 (Source: US Census Bureau). By 2050, the WHO estimates that there may want to be ~one hundred million humans in China elderly eighty years and above. In the UK, NHS information estimates that there had been 5 million guys withinside the u.s. in 2019; that is anticipated to upward thrust to 7 million in 2030 and almost nine million through the stop of 2050.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market Segmentation:

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, by Product

Alpha blocker

5-Alpha reductase inhibitor

Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor

Others

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, by Therapy

Mono drug therapy

Combination drug therapy

Based on the region, the Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment market over the forecast period.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Group

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Eli Lilly

Pfizer, Inc.

Abbott

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Allergan plc

Alembic

IPG Photonics Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Unilab, Inc.

Pharex Health Corporation

Biolitec AG

Urologix

