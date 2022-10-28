Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 5.25% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

BPH refers back to the non-malignant boom of prostate tissue and is a common purpose of decrease urinary tract signs amongst guys. BPH is taken into consideration a regular a part of male getting older and is hormonally depending on testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT) production. Approximately 50% of fellows show histopathologic BPH through 60 years and 90% through eighty-five years. Approximately 30 million guys global and 14 million guys withinside the US are stated to have BPH signs. (Source: WebMD LLC.).

The boom of the getting old populace, in particular the geriatric male phase, may be held as a distinguished motive force of BPH incidence, as BPH is a consultant sickness that looks in men at some stage in the getting old process. As a result, the boom of this populace phase will make certain call for suitable therapeutics in most important markets. For example, China is thought to have the biggest geriatric populace; the populace elderly sixty-five years and above is envisioned to account for 26.8% of its overall populace through 2050 from 10.1% in 2015 (Source: US Census Bureau). By 2050, the WHO estimates that there may want to be ~one hundred million humans in China elderly eighty years and above. In the UK, NHS information estimates that there had been 5 million guys withinside the u.s. in 2019; that is anticipated to upward thrust to 7 million in 2030 and almost nine million through the stop of 2050.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market Segmentation:

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, by Product

  • Alpha blocker
  • 5-Alpha reductase inhibitor
  • Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor
  • Others

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, by Therapy

  • Mono drug therapy
  • Combination drug therapy

Based on the region, the Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment market over the forecast period.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, by region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • The Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Czech Republic
    • Sweden
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • The Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of Latin America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Major market players covered in the Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market:

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Coloplast Group
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Olympus Corporation
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Eli Lilly
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Abbott
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Allergan plc
  • Alembic
  • IPG Photonics Corporation
  • Richard Wolf GmbH
  • Unilab, Inc.
  • Pharex Health Corporation
  • Biolitec AG
  • Urologix

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

  • Established companies in the market with a major market share
  • Emerging players who are growing rapidly
  • New Entrants and Prominent Startups
  • Competitive Product Benchmarking
  • Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

  • Growth prospects
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key trends
  • Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

