Corporate Volunteering Platform Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2030

Corporate Volunteering refers to a scenario in which a group of employees participates in social activities on a voluntary basis.
There are some reasons given below that proves the need of corporate volunteering platform:
- Reputation: With the help of corporate volunteering the company can get better image and positive customer attitude.
- Employee Productivity: If company satisfied the need of a employee then employee will work more effective and efficiently.
- Coordination between the employees: If a group of employees is involved in social work also, then this will increase the communication between the employees.
In today’s life there is highly adoption of technologies and technologies are becoming more advance that make corporate volunteering easier and more effective, then increasing number of successful corporate NGO partnerships are one of key factors for driving the global market of corporate volunteering platform. The lack of awareness and high security in developing economies may be the reason for hinder the growth of the corporate volunteering market.
Corporate volunteering platform Market Segmentation:
Corporate volunteering platform Market, by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Corporate volunteering platform Market, by Product
- Cloud-Based Market
- Web-Based Market
Based on the region, the corporate volunteering platform market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global corporate volunteering platform market, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the global corporate volunteering platform market during the forecast period.
Global Corporate volunteering platform Market, by region
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major market players covered in the corporate volunteering platform Market:
- Benevity Goodness Platform
- CSR connect
- Causecast
- Alaya
- Bright Funds
- Maximus Life
- Oracle
- Project Helping
- Realized Worth
- Volunteer Match
(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Competitive Landscape:
- Established companies in the market with a major market share
- Emerging players who are growing rapidly
- New Entrants and Prominent Startups
- Competitive Product Benchmarking
- Product Development Matrix
