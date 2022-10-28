Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends to 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Market size was valued at USD 5,204.4 million in 2021 and reaching USD 8,186.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period (2022-2030.
The contracts for data center and network equipment may cover hardware replacement, on-site field engineering, technical support and proactive monitoring is hardware maintenance. Market focuses on the independent, third-party market for data center and network maintenance. This maintenance is provided independently from the OEMs, often referred to as “TPM” (third-party maintenance), “unauthorized maintenance” or “alternative maintenance.” A hybrid maintenance strategy — using OEM-authorized and OEM-independent maintenance — is becoming more common in the hardware support market, with a thriving ecosystem of independent support providers for server, storage and networking equipment. End-user customers are selectively using TPMs to cost-effectively extend the life of IT assets, control OEM-forced upgrades, and save money.
Based on application segment, the market is bifurcated into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Size Enterprises. Large Enterprises is anticipated to become the fastest-growing market in the forecast duration due to high adoption rate of IT tools for surviving in the hypercompetitive market.
Global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Market Segmentation:
Global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Market, by Product
- Hardware Replacement
- On-site Field Engineering
- Technical Support
- Proactive Monitoring
- Others
Global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Market, by Application
- Large Enterprises (1000+ Users)
- Medium-sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)
- Small Enterprises (1-499 Users)
Based on the region, the Global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance market, followed by Asia Pacific.
Global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Market, by region
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major market players covered in the Global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Market:
- Park Place Technologies
- Cxtec
- Service Express
- Aims Data Centre
- Equinix
- Cds (computer Data Source)
- Emconit
- Curvature
(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Competitive Landscape:
- Established companies in the market with a major market share
- Emerging players who are growing rapidly
- New Entrants and Prominent Startups
- Competitive Product Benchmarking
- Product Development Matrix
Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:
- Growth prospects
- SWOT analysis
- Key trends
- Key data-points affecting market growth
Objectives of the Study:
The Global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.
Global Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
