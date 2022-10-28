Fiberglass Sunscreen Market Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fiberglass Sunscreen Industry Overview

The global Fiberglass Sunscreen Market size is expected to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing expenditure on interior decoration and rising construction activities are presenting lucrative opportunities for the market. The market is expected to be driven by the robust development in emerging economies during the forecast period. Along with this, frequent change in sunscreens to complement the décor has become a general norm across the globe. This is being supported by the rising disposable income of the consumer group.

Rapid urbanization has increased the number of households, which, in turn, will propel the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, it has been projected that the number of households in the U.S. will increase by 12.2 million from 2018 to 2028. This is expected to fuel the overall market growth of fiberglass sunscreens in the forecast period. In the U.S., there was a 14% decline in the dollar value of construction in 2020 owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, but it is anticipated that the construction growth will rebound in 2021 by 4%. This, in turn, will fuel the demand for fiberglass sunscreens over the forecast period.

Fiberglass sunscreens are sold through a plethora of retail channels, both offline and online, a few of which are Lowe’s, Amazon, Home Depot, and eBay. A vast majority of the end-users are building and construction contractors, who procure fiberglass sunscreen in bulk quantities, therefore, direct sales by manufacturers at wholesale prices are also a common occurrence in the marketplace. Retail distribution is primarily targeted toward households and architectural firms that are looking for limited quantity purchases in order to suffice building renovation or repair works.

Fiberglass Sunscreen Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fiberglass sunscreen market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential, Hotels, Hospitals & Clinics, Corporate Buildings, Educational & Government Institutions and Others (Transport Terminals –Airports, Open Bus & Train Stations, Shopping Complexes).

In terms of value, the corporate buildings segment dominated the market with over 25.0% share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing preference for sustainable fiberglass window systems installed in retail facilities, offices, schools, and other buildings.

window systems installed in retail facilities, offices, schools, and other buildings. The residential segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. Fiberglass sunscreen provides various advantages over traditional forms of window covers, such as curtains.

Fiberglass Sunscreen Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Cental & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for fiberglass sunscreen is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. The market players face stiff competition from each other as some of them are among the top fiberglass sunscreen manufacturers and have large customer bases. The players have strong and vast distribution networks to reach out to these large customer bases. The impact of leading companies on the market is quite high as the majority of them have a global presence while other SMEs and regional players focus on adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and establishing their production plants in targeted regions.

Some prominent players in the global Fiberglass Sunscreen market include

Phifer

Changzhou Bestex Technical Textile Co., Ltd.

Mermet Corporation

Luxaflex

Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.

Helioscreen

APLUS

Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd.

WUXI EV Window Decoration Co., Ltd.

Groupeve

