U.S. Car Wash Service Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2028

U.S. car wash service Industry Overview

The U.S. car wash service market size is expected to reach USD 20.74 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. In the U.S., more than 72% of drivers use professional car wash services frequently and conveyor car wash is the most revenue-generating service. The on-demand car wash platform can be a good start in this industry if service providers can get the consumers to wash their cars more frequently at these service stations. Many consumers prefer washing their cars at home owing to the high expense and time consumed at car washing stations. Therefore, on-demand car wash apps can emerge as an ideal solution to reduce the time spent at car washing stations.

The low cost of gas and low-interest rates are directly proportional to the increase in the number of new cars on the roads in the U.S. This trend bodes well for the car wash industry. While some customers are buying new cars for the first time, others are upgrading theirs. These customers are highly motivated to keep their new cars clean and in great condition, spurring the demand for car wash services. Ongoing developments in technology are also changing the face of on-demand car wash services. Newer technologies are enabling a greater number of cars to be washed in lesser time and produce better results, thereby propelling the growth of the U.S. market.

By type, roll-over/in-bay car wash services dominated the market in 2020 and will expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Low operating costs, less space required for installation, and low water consumption are some of the major factors driving the demand for in-bay car wash among operators. In general, in-bay services use 10-50 gallons of water per car, whereas tunnel services use 14-60 gallons of water. Consumers also are more inclined toward automated in-bay car wash services as they cost less, and the process is much faster and more efficient.

U.S. car wash service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. car wash service market on the basis of type:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Tunnels, Roll-over/In-bay and Self-service.

In terms of value, roll-over/in-bay dominated the market with a share of 41.8% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing penetration of auto dealerships in the car wash service industry, which has fueled the installation of automatic wash facilities on their sites.

The tunnels segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. These tunnel car wash equipment systems come with various configurations, and the most popular variants are express exterior and full service.

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of global and domestic players.

Some prominent players in the global U.S. car wash service market include

Zips Car Wash

Autobell Car Wash, Inc.

International Car Wash Group (ICWG)

Quick Quack Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash

True Blue Car Wash

Hoffman Car Wash & Hoffman Jiffy Lube

Wash Depot Holdings, Inc.

Splash Car Wash

The Wash Tub

