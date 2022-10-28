Healthcare Smart Beds Market to Record Growth at 7.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Healthcare Smart Beds Industry Overview

The global healthcare smart beds market size is expected to reach USD 740.6 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. Hospital beds are the most utilized component in hospitals. Patients spend extended periods of time on these beds, which makes it vital for hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings to ensure the quality and comfort of these beds in order to aid the fast recovery of patients. The introduction and incorporation of smart technologies in hospital beds in recent years have greatly assisted nursing and healthcare staff in recording, monitoring, and analyzing minute details of the patients’ health for effective patient care.

There has been a rising demand for precise and rapid medical care across the globe and early detection of any changes in vital signs is crucial for the proper monitoring of the patient. These medical smart beds are becoming an important resource in assisting medical teams for the continuous monitoring of patients and numerous studies have shown their efficacy in healthcare settings. A recent study conducted by Harvard Medical School highlighted that the use of smart beds could help in reducing code blue events by 86% and as a result, this reduces the average stay of ICU patients who have been transferred from the surgical unit by 45%.

Healthcare Smart Beds Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare smart beds market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes and Medical Laboratory and Research.

The hospitals segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 70.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the rising incidences of in-patient admissions due to chronic ailments, such as cancer, kidney failure, and heart diseases. This application segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

The outpatient clinics segment is projected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028. Improving healthcare standards in Asian, African, and South American countries has been crucial in the growth of primary healthcare facilities and their consequent prevalence across rural areas in these regions.

Healthcare Smart Beds Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Key Companies Profile

The market for healthcare smart beds is characterized by the presence of several well-established players. These players account for a considerable market share and have a strong presence across the globe. The market also comprises small-to-midsized players that offer a selected range of smart bed products and mostly serve regional customers.

Some prominent players in the global Healthcare Smart Beds market include

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

LINET

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Arjo

Völker GmbH

Favero Health Projects SpA

