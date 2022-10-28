Which segment accounted for the largest U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Processed Pumpkin Industry Overview

The U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market size is expected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing application of processed pumpkin in the form of powder, puree, and chunks in several food processing sectors, including bakery, beverages, smoothies, confectionary, baby foods, dairy, and frozen products, is driving the market demand.

Rising awareness about the nutritive value of pumpkin and a gradual shift towards healthier diets among the consumers to maintain their body weight, meet their nutritional requirements and prevent chronic diseases are expected to propel the market growth. According to a report published by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation and the American Heart Association, 95% of consumers in the U.S. sometimes or always seek healthy food choices.

Dried pumpkin emerged as the largest product segment in 2020. This is attributed to its wide consumption in the food services sector, such as bakery and quick-service restaurants, to cook dishes instantly. Moreover, as dried pumpkin is intact with several nutrients such as Vitamin A, C, E, and B12, it is highly popular among retail consumers for home use as it helps in making quick meals at home with no food preparation time.

U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. processed pumpkin market on the basis of product and application:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Dried, Puree and Concentrates.

Dried pumpkin held the largest volume share of more than 54.0% in 2020. This product is widely consumed by the food services sector, such as bakery and quick-service restaurants, to cook dishes instantly.

The puree product segment is anticipated to register the fastest volume-based CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The segment is witnessing rising demand from commercial as well as retail customers in the U.S. The puree is highly versatile as it is widely used for making various beverages, such as juices and coffee.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Beverages, Bakery, Snacks, Desserts, Baby Food and Others.

The bakery application segment held the largest volume share of over 34.0% in 2020. This segment is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for healthy and nutritious snacks among consumers.

The desserts segment is expected to register the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. The U.S. dessert market is driven by the rising demand for low-sugar and low-calorie desserts at the domestic level.

Rising consumer spending on desserts, along with the development of new products, has also been a key driver for the industry.Moreover, over the last few years, awareness about veganism has increased along with the availability of an extensive range of plant-based products.

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of global and domestic players.

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Processed Pumpkin market include

Döhler Group

Ingredion Incorporated (Kerr Concentrates)

Woodland Foods

Seawind Foods

Cedenco Foods

Nubeleaf

Libby’s

Milne MicroDried

Great American Spice Company

