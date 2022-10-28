Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Market To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global smart cleaning and hygiene market size was estimated to grow from USD 2.85 billion in 2020 to USD 7.91 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2027. The increasing demand for domestic consumer robots and the growing investment in R&D of personal service robots for assistance in household applications have significantly increased the growth of the smart home cleaning and hygiene market during the forecast period. The global smart cleaning and hygiene market is presently fragmented and comprises several companies vying for attention in a somewhat contested market space. However, the top 5-10 companies in every product segment accounted for most of the market share. Additionally, within these registered companies worldwide, more startups are entering the market. However, many new end-users are investing in technologies due to increasing investment and the trend of smart homes. In developed countries, the market is driven due to the increasing trend of automation and the growing use of smart devices, primarily in the smart home segment. However, in emerging economies, like India, the studied market growth is mainly driven by continued rising market awareness, favorable policies and regulation, cultural acceptance, reducing robot costs, and enhanced functionality.

The IEC is an international standards body responsible for managing robot testing procedures, among other things, for vacuum and cleaning manufacturers. Most of the significant manufacturing activities of robots for home cleaning and hygiene are done in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the adoption rate is higher in the developed region. As more household consumers are increasingly relying on automation to perform daily household chores, such as vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping, the studied market growth scope may expand further. In 2018, it was estimated that global households consumed more than 9 million domestic robots, which is up by 42% compared to 2017.

In many regions, especially in the United States and Europe, the market studied is consolidated, and the top 3-4 players in each segment account for the majority of the market share. For instance, Israel-based Maytronics is a well-established manufacturer of robotic pool cleaners, with more than 2 million active users worldwide. The company has three subsidiaries in the United States, France, Australia, and dozens of independent distributors, globally. The company claims that it accounted for 46% of the global market share in robotic pool cleaners for the residential market. Many companies are also claiming that there is likely to be plenty of competition in the smart home cleaning and hygiene market. However, there is room for more than one robot in the cleaning industry. Hence, the studied market products have massive expansion potential.

Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Market Dynamics

Drivers: Changing Consumer Preferences and Socioeconomic Factors Along with Reduced Unit Prices

Factors such as the growth in disposable income, lifestyle changes, and dual-income households have enabled household customers in emerging countries to buy AI-based smart devices, like robotic cleaning products. The growth of the smart home market in the European and Asia Pacific regions is also expanding the scope of the market studied globally. As machine learning and AI are causing significant disruptions across all consumer sectors, the consumer robotics industry has witnessed unprecedented growth in the last decade. In countries like Japan, Germany, and South Korea, household cleaning robots are steadily becoming a common reality. Moving on from AI-powered voice speakers, consumers have now started to welcome cleaning robots into their homes.

Earlier, lack of awareness, especially in the developing regions, was a significant restraint for the market studied. However, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has changed consumer preference in adopting robots in home cleaning and hygiene applications. Air duct and shaft cleaning robots, swimming pool cleaning robots, window cleaning, indoor and outdoor robots, disinfectant robots, and robotic vacuum cleaners are witnessing worldwide adoption in fighting COVID-19. The air duct and shaft cleaning robots are becoming a method to sweep and vacuum different air conditioning ducts sizes. The pool cleaning robots and ionizers are rising to clean water, eliminate algae, reduce chlorine, and control water filtration plants. The COVID-19 pandemic has also opened doors to artificial AI and robotic systems for executing different cleaning functions.

Restraints: Security Concern and Prevailing Pandemic Disrupt Supply Chain Activities

The security concerns are some of the major restrain in the studied market. The rising cases of hacking home robots are also affecting the confidence of the users in the market. And as these robots can be connected with the smart home hub or gateway, the chances of hacking also increase. This required the hijackers to have access to the same network as the robot and will control such a bot, which could have disastrous effects. In 2019, an army of hacked IoT devices– cameras, thermostats, light bulbs— was formed into a botnet and taken down the internet. And in the case of home robots, the hacking of these devices will be more harmful. For instance, these robots have cameras and audio recording devices, which can also record consumers’ sensitive data. One of the worst scenarios would allow remote attackers to access users’ video streams by accessing the robot’s servers. Exposed video streams are a significant concern with internet-connected devices or robots. They are easy to find in search engines that index internet-connected devices. Even streams that are seemingly protected by passwords are often unsafe.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the smart cleaning and hygiene market based on product, distribution channel, end user, and regions.

By Product Outlook (Volume, Value Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Pool Cleaning Robot

Window Cleaning Robot

Other Hygiene-based Products

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Value Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

By End User Outlook (Volume, Value Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Households

Corporate Offices

Others

By Region Outlook (Volume, Value Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Mexico, Canada)

South America (Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Russia, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Hospital, by Product, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Based on the product, the global smart cleaning and hygiene market has been segmented into hospitals, households, corporate offices, and others. The hospital’s segment accounted for the highest CAGR in the global smart cleaning and hygiene market over the forecast period owing to the rising use of smart cleaning and hygiene.

Due to the covid-19, there is high use of smart cleaning and hygiene, especially in Hospitals, Airports, and Public Transports. The Vapourised Hydrogen Peroxide Robot (VHP Robot) was developed by Hong Kong transportation company MTR to clean train compartments and stations. Due to high bed occupancy levels in many countries, single rooms in hospitals must be below. UV-C robots will require additional time, which may disrupt everyday hospital operations. As a result, there is utilization in hospitals must be integrated into the process. The optimum application for this new technology is to enhance current hospital cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on region, the global smart cleaning and hygiene market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period (from 2021-2027). The Asia-Pacific smart cleaning and hygiene market is analyzed across Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. According to IFR, the Asia-Pacific region’s demand for robotic solutions is increasing, and in 2020, Asia was the strongest market in industrial robots. Moreover, the operational stock reached 783,000 units in 2019. Vendors are increasing in developing countries and offering new products in the country to attract consumers. For example, in October 2020, Roborock, a developer of intelligent vacuum cleaners, announced the launch of its new robotic vacuum, S4 Max, in Hong Kong.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe is growing at a faster rate, with a CAGR of 15.9%, during the forecast period. Europe sees significant growth in smart home penetration, and it is expected to be one of the biggest markets for home automation over the coming years. Hence, the region is seeing a growth in the demand for robotic cleaning solutions. According to IFR, Germany currently accounts for the highest share of operational robots in the industrial space in the region. Consumers from countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, have significant exposure to and awareness about robotic solutions for residential purposes.

Key Market Players

The global smart cleaning and hygiene market is fragmented into a few significant players, including Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd, Roborock Technology Co. Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., iRobot Corporation, Cecotec Innovaciones SL, Neato Robotics Inc., Electrolux AB, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, they have garnered the maximum market share in 2020. These market players are adopting growth strategies to strengthen their position in the market. Product launches and partnerships are the key growth strategies adopted by different key players in the market.