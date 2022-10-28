Worldwide Demand For Led-Based Phototherapy Devices Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 6% During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global phototherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 750 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 0.2% share of the overall medical devices market. Sales of phototherapy devices are slated to surge at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031. Demand for LED-based phototherapy devices is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Key players of the Phototherapy Device market:

Medela AG

General Electric Company

Natus Medical Incorporated

Hill-Rom

Solarc Systems Inc.

The Daavlin Company

Medisana AG

Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co. Ltd

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

National Biological Corp.

Key Segments in Phototherapy Devices Industry

Product Type LED-based Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices Fiber Optic Phototherapy Devices Others Full-body Phototherapy Devices Partial-body Phototherapy Devices Mobile Infant Phototherapy Devices Fixed Infant Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices with Compact Fluorescent Lamp Conventional Phototherapy Devices with Fluorescent Lamp

Light Type White Light Phototherapy Devices Red Light Phototherapy Devices Blue Light Phototherapy Devices Others

Application Use of Phototherapy Devices for Skin Disease Treatment Use of Phototherapy Devices for Psoriasis Use of Phototherapy Devices for Vitiligo Use of Phototherapy Devices for Eczema Use of Phototherapy Devices for Neonatal Jaundice Management Use of Phototherapy Device for Scleroderma Use of Phototherapy Device for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Use of Phototherapy Device for Skin Cancer Use of Phototherapy Device for Sterilization

End User Use of Phototherapy Devices in Hospitals Use of Phototherapy Devices for Home Care Settings Use of Phototherapy Devices for Dermatology Clinics



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Full report available at:

