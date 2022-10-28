Fumaric Acid Is Projected To Expand At A Volume CAGR Of 6.4% By 2032

Application of fumaric acid in several end use industries across various applications has been witnessed over the last decade. With growing research and development activities, the scope of application of fumaric acid has gone beyond the main food and beverage industry. It is widely used for cosmetic applications, where it regulates the pH value of various cosmetic products and maintains the acidic nature of the product. This has pushed the sales of fumaric acid at a steady pace in the cosmetic industry, especially in body cleansing lotions. Moreover, another aspect driving the fumaric acid market is the growing use of unsaturated polyester resins and paints, in the construction and the automotive industries. Fumaric acid is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of paints, alkyd resins and unsaturated polyester resins. In food industry, rising use of fumaric acid in bakery products is expected to supplement the growth of the global market. Due to its crystalline nature, colorless and odorless properties, fumaric acid is best suited for bakery products which enhances flavors and supports the preservation of bakery products.

Using top down and bottom up approach, Fact.MR has deduced that the volume production of fumaric acid would grow above 500 thousand tons by the end of the period of assessment. The rate of production of fumaric acid is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 6.2% during the period of forecast, 2017-2026, which is supported by growing acceptance of fumaric acid in several end user applications in the said period. Key players involved in the manufacturing of fumaric acid include EMD Millipore, Penta Manufacturing Company, TCI America, Tate & Lyle, AIE Pharmaceuticals, Sigma-Aldrich and ESIM Chemicals.

Segmentation:-

 

Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • APEJ
  • MEA
Extraction Type
  • Fumaria Officinalis
  • Maleic Anhydride
  • Fermentation
End Use Industry
  • Food and Beverage Industry
  • Cosmetic Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Chemical Industry
Application
  • Food Additives
  • Rosin Paper Sizes
  • Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
  • Alkyd Resins
  • Animal Feed
  • Others
Competition Tracking

Key players operating in the global fumaric acid are

  • Bartek Ingredients
  • Thirumalai Chemicals
  • Polynt S.P.A
  • Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
  • Tianjin Bohai Chemicals
  • The Chemical Company
  • Wego Chemical Group
  • Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

  1. Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information.
  2. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions.
  3. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries.
  4. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research.
  5. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.
