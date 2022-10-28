Sand Washer Industry Analysis Predicts Close To 5% CAGR Sales Increase By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new report released by Fact.MR, the sand scrubbing market is expected to exceed $ 900 million in 2021 and is poised to expand at a CAGR close to 5% over the next ten years.

The global construction, mining and electronics sectors are experiencing a surge due to the increase in population-driven urbanization and this, in turn, has reflected an increase in demand for sand cleaners. The market in regions such as East Asia, South Asia and Oceania is growing at a high CAGR due to the presence of more developing countries where new projects are underway or have yet to start. construction.

Furthermore, Russia, which is an integral part of Europe, has led the mining industry for the past two decades. This factor is driving the demand for sand washers as they are used to separate minerals from sand. The quarry washing segment sees a larger share in the sand washing business, as the end users involved in this are processing m-sand or river sand for use in construction projects.

The global market is fragmented in nature and therefore the players involved are exposed to a highly competitive atmosphere, from pricing to customer base. Most market players are practicing organic growth strategies, such as investing in R&D for the introduction of upgraded versions of existing sand washing machines, enabling them to gain new business opportunities from end users.

Key Points From A Market Study

The Sand Washers market is expected to add 1.6 times value by 2031. Stationary

Sand Washers capture a major share, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute opportunity of $ 365.4 million US dollars over the period 2021-2031.

Among the end uses, sand and gravel washing was the fastest growing segment, due to the growing demand for m-sand and river sand for construction.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue in 2021 and is expected to gain 41 BPS by 2031.

The market in India and ASEAN countries is expected to increase by more than 5% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, sand washer demand was hit in 2020, which saw a 4.3% decline in Q2 and Q3.

Key Market Segments Covered by Sand Washers Industry Research

By Type

Wheel

Sand Washers Spiral Sand Washers

By Capacity

Sand Washers less than 50T / h

Sand Washers 50-100T / h

Sand Washers from 100-150 T / h

Sand Washers 150-200 T / h

200-300 T / h

Sand Washers 300 T / h Sand Washers

For Portability

Fixed Sand

Washers Movable Sand Washers

For Energy Consumption

Sand Washers less than 10 kW

10 – 25 kW sand washers

25 – 50 kW Sand

washers 50 – 100 kW sand washers

Sand washers over 100 kW

For end use

Sand washers for quarry washing

Sand washers for mineral washing

Sand washers for sand and gravel washing

Others

The report covers the following insights and evaluations of the Sand Washing Machine Market that are useful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections Market:

• Analysis of key sand washer market trends and changing consumer preferences across major industries.

• Key trends underlining funding from key investors in several countries

• New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

• Sales of the sand washers market in the United States will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

