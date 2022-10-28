Vacuum Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market.

Market Players:

Becker Pumps Corporation

Gardner Denver

KNF Neuberger, Inc.

Tuthill Corporation

Vooner Flogard Corporation

Wintek Corporation

CVC Cascade Vacuum Consulting

Lyco Wausau, Inc.

A&J Vacuum Services, Inc.

U.S. Vacuum Pump Industry Research Categorization

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Pump Type : Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Rotary Screw Pumps Rotary Root Pumps Dry Vacuum Pumps Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps Dry Diaphragm Pumps Dry Clan & Hook Pumps Others Centrifugal Pumps Momentum Transfer Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps Regenerative Vacuum Pump

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Mechanism : Gas Transfer Vacuum Pumps Gas Displacement Vacuum Pumps Kinetic Vacuum Pumps Gas Binding Vacuum Pumps

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Pressure : Rough Vacuum Pumps (from 10.3 mbar-1 mbar) Medium Vacuum Pumps (1 mbar – 10-3 mbar) High Vacuum Pumps (10-3 mbar to 10-7 mbar) Ultra-high Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar to 10-12 mbar) Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Lubrication : Dry Vacuum Pumps Wet Vacuum Pumps

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Flow : Up to 85 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 150 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 550 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 1,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 4,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 4,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 8,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 15,000 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 17,000 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Application : Assembly Conveying Dehydration/Drying Engine Testing Evaporation & Distillation Filling Holding/Chucking Manufacturing Material Handling Thermoforming Others

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by End-use Vertical : Aerospace & Defence Automotive Chemicals & Petrochemicals Electronics & Semiconductors Food & Beverages Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industrial Manufacturing Mining & Construction Oil & Gas Packaging Power Generation Others

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Region : West U.S. Vacuum Pump Market South-West U.S. Vacuum Pump Market Mid-West U.S. Vacuum Pump Market North-East U.S. Vacuum Pump Market South-East U.S. Vacuum Pump Market



Regional Analysis:

The West U.S. vacuum pump market and South-East U.S. vacuum pump market hold 28.1% and 23.2% share, respectively, of the overall market. Both these regional markets are projected to expand 7.1% and 6.7% CAGRs during the forecast years.

High growth is attributed to factors such as escalating demand from the packaging industry, which makes an extensive use of vacuum pumps in processes such as bleaching, blending, bag holding, cheese processing, etc. Companies are constantly evolving their vacuum pump systems in accordance with food and beverages in terms of reducing oxygen content from food products.

