Entire Plant-Based Dairy Market Is Expected To Reach Us $ 32 Billion By The End Of 2031

The global plant-based dairy market is projected to grow profitably during the forecast period. Plant-based dairy products are in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic because they offer many health benefits, thereby boosting the human immune system. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and other organizations to promote the consumption of plant-based protein products have also contributed significantly to market growth. For example, the Government of Canada has launched the Protein Industries Canada (PIC) Supercluster to grow its plant-based food and beverage business in Canada. In this project, the Government of Canada is investing in a variety of plant-based businesses. Separately, global animal rights groups, such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), are promoting the consumption of plant-based foods and beverages by conducting various awareness-raising events and campaigns. I am promoting it.

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR The global plant-based dairy market will grow at a CAGR of 11.5%, accounting for US $ 32 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Points from the Plant-Based Dairy Market Research The

global plant-based dairy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% in terms of quantity.

Plant-based dairy products are projected to hold the largest share in value and create an absolute $ 5.7 billion opportunity during the forecast period.

Organic plant-based dairy products are expected to advance at a CAGR of 13% in terms of value and are expected to gain 406 BPS in market share by the end of the forecast period.

For end-use applications, the consumer (B2C) segment is expected by the enterprise to have a majority share in value, creating an absolute $ 14.6 billion $ opportunity during the forecast period.

Retail sales channels are expected to hold a majority value share in the global plant-based dairy market and are expected to be 2.6 times more valuable than direct sales at the end of the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the market share in terms of value. However, the region is expected to lose 314 BPS from its market share in terms of value by the end of the forecast period.

“In the long run, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to drive market growth as it raises awareness of the various health benefits of plant-based dairy products,” Fact.MR analyst said. Says.

Key segment

products of interest

Plant-based milk (by protein source)

Almonds

Cashew nuts

Coconut

Hazelnut

Oat

Rice

Soybean

Flax Flax

Macadamia

Peanut

Pistachio

Kinoa

Sesame

Other

Plant

-based Cold Confectionery (By Protein Source)

Avocado

Oat

Cashew Nut

Soy

Almond

Coconut

Plant-based Butter (By Form)

Stick

Deploying

Plant-based Creamer (By Protein Source)

Soybean

Coconut

Almond

Other

Plant-based Yogurt (By Protein Source)

Oats

Cashew Nuts

Soy

Almonds

Coconut

Other

Plant-based cheeses (by foam)

Blocks and wedges

Creams, sauces, spreads

Shredded and crate

Sliced

​​natural

organic plant-based dairy products

Traditional plant-based dairy products

End use

B2B Plants for consumers Based dairy products

Bakery and confectionery

Snacks and savory

Cooked foods

HoReCa

Other foods

B2C Plant-based dairy products for consumers

HoReCa

Home

sales channel

Plant-based dairy products sales through direct channels

Plant-based milk through retail channels Product sales

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Independent Grocery Store

Specialty Store

Online Store

After reading the Plant-Based Dairy Market Report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, constraints, opportunities and trends that impact global growth.

We analyze the major regions that hold a significant share of the total revenue of the plant-based dairy market.

Study the growth prospects of global plant-based dairy market scenarios such as production, consumption, history and forecasts.

Learn about consumption patterns and the impact of each end use on the growth of the plant-based dairy market.

Investigate recent R & D projects carried out by players in each plant-based dairy market.

