Event Ticket Industry Market Size Volume, Share, Demand growth, Business Opportunity by 2030

Global Event Ticket Industry Market anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

According to industry representatives, tickets of popular events sold on the primary market are sometimes priced below the market price, partly because performers want to make tickets affordable and maintain fans’ goodwill. On the secondary market, tickets are frequently resold for more than face value. Primary and secondary market ticketing companies charged total fees averaging 27 percent and 31 percent of the ticket price, respectively, in a nongeneralizable sample of events reviewed by GAO.

COVID-19 has affected the global economy in three ways: by directly affecting production and demand, creating supply chain and market disruption, and its financial impact on firms and financial markets. COVID-19 outbreak has brought effects on many aspects like flight cancellations, travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the Event Tickets market volatility, falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Global Event Ticket Industry Market Segmentation:

Global Event Ticket Industry Market, by Type

Primary

Secondary

Global Event Ticket Industry Market, by Event Type

Sporting events

Concerts

Performing arts

Others

Based on the region, the Global Event Ticket Industry printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Event Ticket Industry.

Global Event Ticket Industry Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Event Ticket Industry Market:

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

AXS Group LLC

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Cinemark Holdings Inc

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

CTS Eventim AG and Co KGaA

eBay Inc

Live Nation Entertainment Inc

TickPick LLC

(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Established companies in the market with a major market share

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

Growth prospects

SWOT analysis

Key trends

Key data-points affecting the market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Event Ticket Industry market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Event Ticket Industry Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

