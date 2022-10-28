Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market Overview with In-depth Analysis and Experts Review Report 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —The storytelling course is the modern version of the traditional storytelling technique. The storytelling courses teach the participants about the art of expressing their thoughts in the form of stories, thereby increasing their skills associated with the soft skills.

The most basic core in the practise of using computer-based tools to tell stories is digital storytelling. Digital documentaries, computer-based narratives, digital essays, electronic memoirs, interactive storytelling, and other terms have been used to describe this practise. However, they all revolve around the concept of combining the art of storytelling with various forms of multimedia, such as graphics, audio, video, and Web publishing.

Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market Segmentation:

Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market, by Product

  • Personal Narratives
  • Historical Documentaries

Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market, by Application

  • Pre-K-12 Education
  • K-12 Education
  • Others

Based on the region, the Global Digital Storytelling Courses printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America had the largest share in the global Digital Storytelling Courses, followed by Asia Pacific.

Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market, by region

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest         of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market:

  • Coursera
  • Adobe Education Exchange
  • StoryCenter
  • Class Central
  • FutureLearn
  • Jisc
  • Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI)

(Note: The major player’s list will be updated with the latest market scenario, trends, and developments)

Competitive Landscape:

  • New Entrants and Prominent Startups
  • Competitive Product Benchmarking
  • Emerging players who are growing rapidly
  • Product Development Matrix

