Global Elder Care Services Market is Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2030

COVID-19 has been surged the market for elder care services. The market was negatively impacted in the initial period of the outbreak. Massive influx of COVID-19 patients, and dearth of medical supervision and healthcare workers jolted the market. However, things gradually came back on track with updated safety protocols, reopening of care facilities, and teleconsultations. The geriatric population worldwide has been observed to adopt virtual care services more than ever. In India, the geriatric population has adopted a large extent of medical diagnostic, care, and security services. Social isolation during lockdowns has pushed aged individuals to lap elder care services with the support of virtual socializing.

Global Elder Care Services Market Segmentation:

Global Elder Care Services Market, by Service

Home-based Care

Community-based Care

Institutional Care

Global Elder Care Services Market, by Financing Sources

Public Expenditure

Private Source

Out-of-Pocket Spending

Based on the region, the Global Elder Care Services printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Elder Care Services.

Global Elder Care Services Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Elder Care Services Market:

Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd

Econ Healthcare Group

Epoch Elder Care

St Luke’s ElderCare Ltd

Latin America Home Health Care

Samvedna Senior Care

Carewell-Service Co., Ltd RIEI Co., Ltd

Cascade Healthcare

ApnaCare Latin America Private Limited

Nichiigakkan Co. Ltd

Golden Years Hospital Orange Valley Healthcare

Orange Valley Healthcare

NTUC Health Co-Operative Ltd

GoldenCare Group Private Limited

SASCO Integrated Eldercare Centre

Rosewood Care Group Inc.

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Established companies with major market share

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

