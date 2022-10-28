Global Elder Care Services Market is Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2030

COVID-19 has been surged the market for elder care services. The market was negatively impacted in the initial period of the outbreak. Massive influx of COVID-19 patients, and dearth of medical supervision and healthcare workers jolted the market. However, things gradually came back on track with updated safety protocols, reopening of care facilities, and teleconsultations. The geriatric population worldwide has been observed to adopt virtual care services more than ever. In India, the geriatric population has adopted a large extent of medical diagnostic, care, and security services. Social isolation during lockdowns has pushed aged individuals to lap elder care services with the support of virtual socializing.
Global Elder Care Services Market Segmentation:
Global Elder Care Services Market, by Service
- Home-based Care
- Community-based Care
- Institutional Care
Global Elder Care Services Market, by Financing Sources
- Public Expenditure
- Private Source
- Out-of-Pocket Spending
Based on the region, the Global Elder Care Services printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Elder Care Services.
Global Elder Care Services Market, by region
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
