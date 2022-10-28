Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2030

HSA (human serum albumin) is responsible for 80% of the plasma colloid osmotic pressure (25-33 mmHg). Its primary therapeutic application is to maintain colloid oncotic pressure and increase circulating plasma volume, with usual doses exceeding 10 g per dose. HSA is extracted by fractionating human plasma, which exposes it to the risk of virus or prions infection. Pichia pastoris, a methylotrophic yeast, was used to effectively generate recombinant HSA (rHSA). Because clinical HSA infusions frequently reach 10 g, rHSA production necessitates a high level of purity.

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Segmentation:

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market, by Type

OsrHSA

ScrHSA

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market, by End-User

Cell Culture Media

Medical Supplements

Others

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market, by Product

Human Serum Albumin

Bovine Serum Albumin

Recombinant Albumin

Based on the region, the Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America has the largest market region in the global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing sector in customer satisfaction market over the forecast period.

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market:

Albumedix

Merck

Ventria (InVitria)

NCPC

Oryzogen

Baxter International Inc.

HiMedia

