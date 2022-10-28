Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2030

Posted on 2022-10-28

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —Increased prevalence of life-threatening illnesses and conditions, including liver diseases, infections, and heart surgery, all of which result in hypoalbuminemia. Other factors driving market expansion include an increase in albumin product acceptance, an increase in albumin product usage for non-therapeutic applications throughout the world, and an increase in recombinant albumin awareness. However, market development is hampered by reasons such as rigorous government regulations and the post-operative hazards associated with albumin-based treatment. In contrast, the market is projected to benefit from the development of cost-effective therapies, as well as large-scale albumin production and significant potential in unexplored markets in emerging nations.

HSA (human serum albumin) is responsible for 80% of the plasma colloid osmotic pressure (25-33 mmHg). Its primary therapeutic application is to maintain colloid oncotic pressure and increase circulating plasma volume, with usual doses exceeding 10 g per dose. HSA is extracted by fractionating human plasma, which exposes it to the risk of virus or prions infection. Pichia pastoris, a methylotrophic yeast, was used to effectively generate recombinant HSA (rHSA). Because clinical HSA infusions frequently reach 10 g, rHSA production necessitates a high level of purity.

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Segmentation:

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market, by Type

  • OsrHSA
  • ScrHSA

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market, by End-User

  • Cell Culture Media
  • Medical Supplements
  • Others

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market, by Product

  • Human Serum Albumin
  • Bovine Serum Albumin
  • Recombinant Albumin

Based on the region, the Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America has the largest market region in the global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing sector in customer satisfaction market over the forecast period.

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market, by region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • The Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Czech Republic
    • Sweden
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • The Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of Latin America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Major market players covered in the Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market:

  • Albumedix
  • Merck
  • Ventria (InVitria)
  • NCPC
  • Oryzogen
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • HiMedia

(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

  • Established companies
  • Emerging players who are growing rapidly
  • New Entrants and Prominent Startups
  • Competitive Product Benchmarking
  • Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

  • Growth prospects
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key trends
  • Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Flexible Delivery Model:

  • We have a flexible delivery model, and you can suggest changes in the scope/table of content as per your requirement
  • The customization Mobility Care offered are free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
  • You can share your requirements/changes to the current table of content to: sales@regionalresearchreports.com

