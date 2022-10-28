Global Theme Parks Market 2022 Recent Developments, Segmented Data and Business Operation Data Analysis by 2030

The market excludes the sales of exclusive restaurants such as fast-food chains operating within the theme parks. Amusement and theme park companies operate mechanical rides, water games (includes both spectator sports and crowd engagement games), water rides, games, shows, events, themed exhibits, refreshment stands, and other visitor attractions for entertainment. The amusement parks market is segmented into water parks, theme parks, and amusement arcades.
Theme Parks Market Segmentation:
Theme Parks Market, by Type
- Theme Parks
- Water Parks
- Amusement Arcades
Theme Parks Market, by Revenue Sources
- Tickets
- Merchandise
- Food and Beverages
- Hotels & Resorts
- Others
Theme Parks Market, by Visitors’ Gender
- Male
- Female
- Others
Based on the region, the Theme Parks printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Theme Parks, followed by Asia Pacific.
Global Theme Parks Market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- The Netherlands
- Belgium
- Norway
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- The Philippines
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Major Players:
- Walt Disney Attraction
- Merlin Entertainment Group
- Universal Parks and Resorts
- Oct Parks China
- Fantawild
Competitive Landscape:
- Established companies
- Emerging players
- New Entrants and Prominent Startups
- Competitive Product Benchmarking
- Product Development Matrix
