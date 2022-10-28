Bioethanol Yeast Market is anticipated to positively impact the product demand over the forecast period

Bioethanol Yeast Industry Overview

The global bioethanol yeast market size was valued at USD 11.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.04% from 2021 to 2028.

The product demand is anticipated to be driven by the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, bakery products, etc. There has been a significant decline in demand for petrochemical-based raw materials owing to the shift towards bio-based raw materials. The production and consumption of bioethanol are highly influenced by its demand in the end-use industries. Thus, any fluctuations in the demand from end-use industries are anticipated to directly impact the demand and prices of bioethanol.

Furthermore, disruptions in the supply chain, such as difficulty in raw material sourcing due to the restrictions on trade and inconsistency in logistics services, are expected to have an adverse impact on the food & beverage market, thereby affecting the overall product demand. The fluctuating prices of ethanol and feedstock are one of the key factors driving the shifting trend toward sustainable chemicals. The consumption of bioethanol yeast is expected to rise significantly over the forecast years as a consequence of the increasing demand for food and animal products. Moreover, the rising demand for food & beverage products, due to the increased consumer disposable income levels, constant product innovations, and high market penetration across various countries, will support market growth.

Biofuel production is one of the largest application segments of bioethanol yeast. However, due to the pandemic, the demand from the cleaning industry is observed to be rising significantly worldwide. Increased consciousness among consumers regarding cleanliness and sanitization has led to the high demand for bioethanol yeast since the first decade of 2020. However, the market is projected to reflect similar trends over the coming years on account of increased consumer awareness. Other key application segments including food and cleaning & disinfection are expected to witness significant growth in the years to come. Increasing concerns regarding the harmful effects of petrochemicals on the environment have propelled the use of bio-based and sustainable chemicals.

The industry has shifted its focus toward the development of biodegradable products and base chemicals using bio-based raw materials to reduce carbon footprint and the dependency on petrochemicals. Strict regulations regarding the use of petrochemicals on the account of growing demand for renewable sources are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market during the forecast period. The global market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous small-scale regional as well as global players.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global bioethanol yeast market include:

Novozymes

Associated British Foods plc

DSM

Cargill, Inc.

Omega Yeast Labs, LLC

Lallemand Inc.

