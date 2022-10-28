Premium Hair Care Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2028

Premium Hair Care Industry Overview

The global premium hair care market size was valued at USD 18,758.5 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The overall personal care industry has a significant dependence on the chemicals and pharmaceutical industry for raw materials used in the final products. Thus, any price variations in these sectors have repercussions across the market. The market in the U.S. held a significant share in 2020, which is mainly attributed to the rising popularity of premium hair care products, such as hair colors, conditioners, and styling products. This market’s growth is also fueled by the launch of innovative plant-based products.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising awareness about personal hygiene and wellbeing along with the gradually increasing disposable income levels and standards of living. Furthermore, hair care has always been a top priority for both men and women. Over 30% of men and around 22% of women, globally, prioritize hair care over skin, face, and physique.

Also, there is an increased demand for premium hair care and other grooming products by men, owing to a robust shift in attitude toward personal wellbeing. In addition, the vast male population in emerging countries is doing away with manual work and adopting white-collar jobs, which is further anticipated to create product demand. Millennials are one of the prominent consumer segments for natural hair care products.

According to the Asia Cosmetics report, in 2017, globally, close to 56% of millennials and Gen X actively bought natural beauty and grooming products owing to growing consciousness regarding the benefits of using chemical-free products. Moreover, close to 40% of the change in the buying decisions of consumers was because of the natural ingredients listed on the packaging. Shifting consumer perception toward natural ingredient-based products in the cosmetic and personal care domain is expected to boost the demand for natural premium hair care products in the market.

Men’s Skincare Products Market : The global men’s skincare products market size was valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Share Insights

December 2020: Henkel Beauty Care announced the launch of several products in 2021 for organic brand NAE and Schwarzkopf hair dyes. It is also launching a brand of natural toiletries and hair care products under the name Nature Box, an environmentally friendly brand in France.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global premium hair care market include:

Procter & Gamble (P & G)

Unilever

L’Oréal S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

Aveda Corp.



Kao Corp.

OUAI

John Masters Organics

Briogeo

Living Proof

