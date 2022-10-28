3D Profile Sensors Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2022-2032)

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Profile Sensors Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the global 3D profile sensors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7%. The demand from the end-use industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive is more likely to observe a spurt in terms of volume and value, due to the adoption of automation technologies.

The sales in the automotive and electronics industries experienced a decline in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is anticipated to recover by the fourth quarter of 2021.

North America 3D profile sensors Market Outlook

North America is one of the key regions in the global 3D profile sensors business. In 2020, the region accounted for more than 30% of the global product sales. The US is one of the largest markets for 3D profile sensors globally.

The spurt in the demand from the electronics sector is attributed to the increasing demand for smartphones, laptops, and various other telecommunication devices. Such a demand has led to higher sales of the product from the manufacturers of these devices, owing to which in the next 10 years its demand in the region is anticipated to grow at a rate of near about 2.1X.

The competitive landscape of the region is partially consolidated with a limited number of manufacturers involved in the business. This is due to the fact that countries in the region mostly import electronic components and related thing from the major products such as China at a much lower price. Thus, competition is moderate in North America.

Key Segments

By Product Less than 50 mm 50-200 mm 200-800 mm Greater than 800 mm

By Type Image Sensors Position Sensors Acoustic Sensors Accelerometers Others

By Technology Stereo vision Structured Light Time-of-Flight Ultrasound Others

By Connectivity Wired Wireless

By End-use Industry Electronics Aerospace and Defense Industrial Construction Pharmaceutical Telecommunications Automotive Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of 3D Profile Sensors?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of 3D profile sensors include

Cognex

Keyence

Czlslaser

LMI Technologies

Hikrobotics

Micro-Epsilon

Teledyna DALSA

Tsingbo

Vision Components

Bzhdlaser

Matrox

SmartRay

Catchbest

Infineon Technologies

PrimeSense

IFM Electronic

Cognivue

SoftKinetic

SourceFire

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Omnivision Technologies

Pointgrab

Occipital

