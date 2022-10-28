COVID Alert Apps Market 2022: Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Awareness regarding the virus will have a positive impact on the market for COVID alert apps. The business for the COVID alert apps market is expected to increase substantially across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

As per a report by Fact.MR, the COVID alert app market will observe substantial growth, but for a limited period of time. This is mainly due to the varying number of active infection cases in different regions.

What is Driving Demand for COVID Alert Apps?

The novel coronavirus was first detected in December 2019. Since then, strict measures have been taken to control the spread of the virus in the world. With continuous research and development and with the help of technological advancements, COVID alert apps were created to detect the virus.

COVID alert apps gained popularity due to their ability to track individuals carrying the virus.

These apps use Bluetooth and produce random codes to notify people if they are in contact with a COVID-19 infected entity. The ease of using the app by filling in basic information has made it popular amongst the masses.

Key COVID Alert Apps

TraceTogether

CovidWatch

HaMagen

The Corona Dataspende, Aarogya Setu

COVID symptom Tracker

NHS Smartphone App

Let’s Beat COID-19

PeduliLindungi

Kwarantana Domowwa

Asia-Pacific COVID Alert Apps Outlook

China and India consist of the largest population in the world. Consequently, the risk of further spread and mutation has been magnified in the past few months. Already, a number of people are already infected with the mutated variants.

India specifically has registered the largest number of COVID cases. Thus, app developers are focusing on notifying people in lesser time to take quick action. For example, the Aarogya Setu app from India witnessed a staggering number of downloads from users as it showcased the cases of people carrying the virus.

Key Segments

By End Uses iOS Android

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



