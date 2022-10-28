Rising Demand for Home Healthcare Is Expected To Boost the Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Growth

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Industry Overview

The global pelvic floor electric stimulator market size is anticipated to reach USD 427.15 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, rising investment in research and development by key players, and growing awareness initiatives are some of the major factors anticipated to boost the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and Urinary Incontinence (UI) are primary factors that are expected to drive the market growth. According to the NHS, around 61% of the male population is suffering from lower Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) and around 34% of women are living with some type of UI. This disorder costs around USD 301.40 million per year to the NHS, thereby, contributing to the market growth.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, growing geriatric population, rising demand for home healthcare, and increasing use of medical sensors in various treatments are further expected to boost the market growth. The rapid rise in the geriatric population at higher risk of urinary incontinence is also one of the key factors responsible for the increasing demand for pelvic floor electric stimulators.

Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pelvic floor electric stimulator market based on application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Urinary Incontinence, Neurodegenerative Diseases, and Sexual Dysfunction

The UI segment led the market with a share of 84.87% in 2020 owing to the increasing prevalence of stress and urge incontinence, and product launches by key players.

However, the sexual dysfunction segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Products introduced by the top players in the market, increasing awareness about the treatment of sexual dysfunction through pelvic floor electric stimulator, and rising prevalence of sexual dysfunction are a few factors that may drive market growth in the future.

Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Several market players engage in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. This strategy enables companies to increase their capabilities, expand their product portfolios, and improve competencies.

Some prominent players in the global Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator market include:

Zynex Inc.

TensCare Ltd.

Verity Medical Ltd.

InControl Medical

The Prometheus Group

Laborie, Inc.

ActivLife Technologies

Athena Feminine Technologies

Atlantic Therapeutics

Renovia Inc.

