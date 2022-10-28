Wound Irrigation System Market Size worth $380.03 Million by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Wound Irrigation Systems Industry Overview

The global wound irrigation system market size is expected to reach USD 380.03 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, favorable initiatives taken by the private and public sectors, and the increasing cases of burns across the globe are the key factors driving the market.

A wound irrigation system allows rapid healing of deep wounds and surgical site infections. It also allows improved wound cleansing that prevents further complications. The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and the rising number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market. For instance, as per a report published by ScienceDirect in 2018, the surgical infection has the highest prevalence rate of around 4.0%, followed by diabetic foot ulcers of around 3.4%. In addition, the rising number of wound care centers across the globe is expected to surge the demand for wound irrigation systems.

Wound Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wound irrigation system market on the basis of the product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Manual and Battery-operated

The manual wound irrigation system segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.45% in 2020.

The battery-operated wound irrigation system is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Chronic Wounds, Burns, Surgical Wounds, and Traumatic Wounds

The chronic wounds segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.59% in 2020.

The chronic wounds segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The increasing cases of chronic diseases, especially diabetes, across the globe are fueling the segment growth.

Wound Irrigation Systems Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Wound Irrigation Systems market include:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Centurion Medical Products

BSN Medical

Cooper Surgical Inc.

R. Bard, Inc.

Bionix

Westmed, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Wound Irrigation Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.