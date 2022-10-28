The growth of the automotive plastic bumper market continues to remain influenced by increasing vehicle production and sales in developed and emerging economies across the globe. The adoption of new technologies in the automotive sector has triggered innovations in the automotive plastic bumper, which is likely to influence their sales in the years to follow.

Moreover, government regulations on plastic recycling on the back of reducing environmental damage are expected to offer high growth potential for manufacturers of the automotive plastic bumper market in the forthcoming years. Fact.MR foresees that the demand for the automotive plastic bumper is projected to increase at a significant CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value during the forecast period, 2017-2022. Sales of the automotive plastic bumper are estimated to surpass US$ 12,500 Mn by end of the assessment year, says the report.

The automotive aftermarket is expected to gain significant traction in the coming years as individuals are inclined toward customization. Against this backdrop, the demand for automotive plastic bumper via aftermarket distribution channel is projected to expand at a relatively high rate during the period of forecast, says the report. However, sales of automotive plastic bumper through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are estimated to outclass those from the aftermarket. The OEM market share in the automotive plastic bumper space was more than 55 percent and is expected to remain the most attractive channel for sales of automotive plastic bumper throughout the assessment period.

About the Report

The report on “Automotive Plastic Bumper Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017-2022” provides unbiased intelligence on various facets of the market.

The comprehensive analysis on various market segments can be leveraged to enhance hold over the market, achieve sustainability and focus on future expansion.

The automotive plastic bumper market report includes an assessment of various materials used in the manufacturing of automotive plastic bumpers, such as polypropylene, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.

It also covers analysis on distribution channels such as OEMs and the aftermarket for the automotive plastic bumper.

Automotive plastic bumper demand and sales in various vehicles such as passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs worldwide along with price ranges (low, mid, and high) are also covered in this report. Historical data, current market scenario, and future projections are detailed in this report.

Market Definition

An automotive plastic bumper is a structure integrated with or attached to the rear and front ends of an automobile.

The primary function of the automotive plastic bumper is to considerably reduce the impact of collision by dissipating the kinetic energy during the collision, consequently minimizing repairing costs.

Various developments in automotive plastic bumper have been carried out by manufacturers in a bid to enhance the safety of the vehicle and the driver alike, as well as ensure pedestrian safety.

Competitive Landscape

The report on automotive plastic bumper market provides a complete assessment on various manufacturers of automotive plastic bumper across the globe.

The market for automotive plastic bumper being a fragmented one, intelligence on automotive plastic bumper companies can offer valuable insights to the reader using which key strategies can be formulated to achieve sustenance and an edge over the competition in the long run.

Key facets of the competition including company overview, key strategies, automotive plastic bumper design developments and innovations, expansion plans, geographical spread, mergers and acquisitions and key financials have been covered in this section.

Key companies such as

Faurecia SA

Toray Industries Inc.

Benteler International AG

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V

have been profiled in the automotive plastic bumper market report.

Additional Questions Answered

The automotive plastic bumper market report answers several questions including:

Can sales of automotive plastic bumper in the Asia Pacific excluding the Japan (APEJ) region surpass those in developed countries in the coming years?

To what extent can polypropylene as a material support growth of the overall automotive plastic bumper market?

Automotive plastic bumper use in LCVs vs. HCVs – who will win?

Is OEM more lucrative than automotive plastic bumper aftermarket?

