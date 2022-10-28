The Market For Automotive Windshields Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 22.8 Billion by 2027

Currently, the global automotive windshield market enjoys a valuation of US$ 16.6 billion and is predicted to reach climb to US$ 22.8 billion by the end of 2027. Worldwide shipments of automotive windshields are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. Robust automotive manufacturing sector and supportive government initiatives in China are expected to propel automotive windshield sales in the country at a higher than global CAGR of 8% over the next five years.

The automotive industry has witnessed many changes over the recent years with the changing tide from internal combustion engines (ICEs) to electric vehicles (EVs). Increasing automotive production and sales across the world is a prominent factor that is anticipated to primarily propel automotive windshield demand over the years to come.

Advancements in glass technologies and rising demand for glass windshields with bullet resistance, heating capability, anti-fog characteristics, solar reflection, etc. are also expected to drive the market potential across the forecast period. Gorilla glass windshields and solar reflective windshields are highly popular in the marketplace and are anticipated to witness growth in demand over the next five years. The aftermarket for automotive windshields is anticipated to witness attractive business opportunities as vehicle owners opt for more aftermarket solutions.

What Determinants are Shaping the Automotive Windshield Market Growth Trajectory?

Automotive manufacturers are focusing on the integration of advanced display technologies with windshields to make them functional display that shows all the necessary data about the vehicle. Advancements in the fields of AR/VR technologies and holographic display technologies are expected to bolster the demand for advanced windshield displays in the automotive industry over the coming years.

Key suppliers of automotive windshields are expected to focus on product innovation and integration of advanced display technologies to increase their market share on a global level.

Replacement of smart automotive windshields incurs huge expenses to the vehicle owner and this is expected to impede the overall market growth over the next five years. High costs of sensors associated with smart windshields make the replacement process more expensive and hence lead to a slowdown in demand for car windshield replacement services.

The market for auto glass replacement services has some lucrative opportunities for companies to explore but it would have to overcome the aforementioned challenge to unlock the growth potential in its full glory.

Which Regions Should Automotive Windshield Companies Keep an Eye On?

The market for automotive windshields in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a dominant market share in terms of revenue and volume across the next five years. Increasing automotive manufacturing in countries such as India, China, and South Korea is expected to lead the demand for automotive windshields in this region over the coming years. The Japan automotive windshield market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 3% through 2027.

The Europe automotive windshield market is anticipated to be the second-most lucrative market for automotive windshield companies over the coming years owing to the presence of key automotive companies and increasing investments in R&D to develop advanced products. Germany is anticipated to be a key market in this region and shipments of automotive windshields in this country are projected to progress at a CAGR of around 3.4% over the next five years.

All the major trends in the automotive windshield market on a regional level and global level have been listed in this revised automotive windshield industry survey by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Competitive Landscape

Top automotive glass companies are focusing on launching new windshield solutions to improve their product performance.

In June 2022, IVIOS, a premium film manufacturer, announced the launch of a new automotive windshield protection film. Axion offers excellent scratch and abrasion resistance with its latest hard-coating technology and protects windshields from external damage caused by shocks.

Key Market players:

Saint-Gobain SA

Sisecam Group

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Magna International

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Benson Automobile

Xinyi Glass

Vitro

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries

PPG Industries

Safelite Auto Glass

Segments of Automotive Windshield Industry Research

By Vehicle Type :

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Position :

Front Windshield

Rear Windshield

By Glass Type :

Laminated

Tempered

By Distribution Channel :

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

