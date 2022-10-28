The Automotive Antifreeze Market Is Anticipated To Surpass USD 11.1 Billion By 2032 End

A prominent rise in the rates of vehicle production, sales of cars, demand for automobile maintenance, and expansion of automotive aftermarket are factors responsible to transform the growth trajectory of the automotive antifreeze market in the coming years. As per Fact.MR’s study on the automotive antifreeze market, a steady CAGR surpassing 5% is projected during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

The study observes that macroeconomic factors such as ameliorating economic scenario, increasing disposable income, and expanding middle class have a significant influence on consumer behavior in terms of purchasing an automobile, frequency of repair and maintenance, and awareness about engine efficiency. In light of this, the research study projects a stable end-user sentiment that prominently impacts the developments in the automotive antifreeze market. Assessment of the vehicle type segment reveals that the passenger car segment is expected to report the highest demand for automotive antifreeze and share a major market share by crossing US$ 100 million by 2022 end. On account of rising sales of passenger cars in developing regions such as APEJ, particularly, sales of passenger cars, typically in the category of first-time consumers, in China and India are highlighted.

Propylene glycol is anticipated to continue its leading position as the most preferred automotive antifreeze while reporting a healthy CAGR during the review period. Ethylene glycol is the next preferred automobile antifreeze product and is expected to follow the trail.

Enhanced Preference for Bio-Based Automotive Antifreeze to Support Market Demand

Antifreeze poisoning leads to adverse effects of automotive antifreeze. The prolonged exposure to automotive antifreeze can cause poisoning not only in humans but also have toxic influence on small animals. Government in multiple countries are taking disciplinary actions to offset harmful effects which causes potential harm to the environment as they cause potential harm to water resources.

Therefore, the manufacturers of automotive antifreeze market are incorporating bio-based antifreeze in different lubricant formulation to meet the standards put forth by multiple government bodies. Consumers are increasingly preferring bio-based automotive antifreeze owing to its environment-friendly and biodegradable nature. This is therefore, expected to propel market demand by 1.4X during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Which region accounts for more enhanced demand for Automotive Antifreeze Market?

North America automotive antifreeze market accounts for the largest market share of 25.7%. The region witnesses higher production and demand for large engine capacity vehicles, owing to off-road capabilities and changes in weather conditions. Moreover, key players in the region are making substantial investments in infrastructure, new production facilities, and in research and developmental activities. Therefore, the region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast years.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Automotive Antifreeze Market

The global automotive antifreeze market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced automotive antifreeze.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of key manufacturers in automotive antifreeze market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Castrol in 2021 launched an advanced new ‘direct’ battery e-thermal fluid, Castrol ON, enabling future generations of electric vehicles to charge faster and provide enhanced performance, sustainability and protection

in launched an advanced new ‘direct’ battery e-thermal fluid, Castrol ON, enabling future generations of electric vehicles to charge faster and provide enhanced performance, sustainability and protection Valvoline International Inc.in 2021 launched new coolants technology for modern engines and it also acquired 16 service centers in Texas as a part of expansion plan of Quick-Lube Network

Global Automotive Antifreeze Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerine

By Technology, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

Organic Acid Technology

Inorganic Acid Technology

Hybrid Acid Technology

By Vehicle Type, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Construction Vehicles

By Sales Channel, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

